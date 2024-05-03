What inspired Justin Byrne to get into winemaking in Orange back in the 1990s

Name: Justin Byrne
Role: Vigneron (grape grower, winemaker)
Winery: Strawhouse Wines
Justin Byrne is a man with many hats.
If not in the vineyard you'll find him helping out with any number of festivals and committees. He's a good man to know.
The wines offer good value, made sustainably from his vineyard located at the end of Boree Lane.
The labels are easily recognisable by the three little pigs that grace the label.
The name Strawhouse came about because in 1998 Justin and Meg built their house out of straw bales. The three little pigs are of course part of the story.
Meg Simpson and I came to Orange in the '80s, early days in the wine industry here in Orange.
We met many of the people planting, growing and making wine.
They were the pioneers of the Orange Wine Region and inspired us to plant our vineyard.
A warm welcome! We are a small set-up so you'll meet Meg and me at the cellar door; we show visitors our wines and explain the various styles and winemaking approaches.
It's relaxed and casual, set within the gum trees surrounding the cellar door and vineyard.
Our range of wines cover a bit of territory reflective of the wide range of wine varieties and styles that Orange does so well.
At the moment, we are enjoying the 2021 Strawhouse Chardonnay, which at three years of age is coming into its drinking window.
Coming from the cooler season, it is a lighter style, with lovely oak maturation flavours complementing the chardonnay characters.
We would recommend tasting the full range - as it is only through tasting dry and sweet, white and red that you can learn your own preference.
We like to take visitors through our wines with some explanation of how they are made - this often helps people new to wine understand what they are smelling and tasting, and therefore what styles they like.
We have been growing grapes at Strawhouse for over 25 years (we planted the vineyard in 1997).
The vineyard is un-irrigated, so it is naturally low-cropping, meaning that the grapes acquire more flavour and intensity as they ripen.
This, in turn, makes for wines that have intensity of flavour and unique character. Our focus is on small batch wines that reflect our part of the world.
Having learned winemaking from Murray Smith of Canobolas-Smith we have a soft spot for any of the older Chardonnays that Murray made.
Bloodwood and Patina do Chardonnay in a similar style.
Philip Shaw is doing great things at Hoosegg and we think his 'Everything Is Going According To Plan' Chardonnay is excellent (and a quirky name).
Recently we had a glass of the 2021 De Salis Lofty Pinot Noir - excellent cool year Pinot from the Svenson family.
