Stars of Orange, footy and more this weekend in Orange

Hello!
Can you believe it's May already? The trees have all changed colour and people have started lighting their fires.
It hasn't slowed down the Orange social scene though!
What's happening this weekend?
Stars of Orange the Cancer Council's biggest fundraiser will take place this weekend. 10 acts consisting of solo dancers, duos or groups are taking to the stage to make money and raise awareness for the Cancer Council. Want a full line up of who's dancing with who? We've broken it all down for you here.
Biggest Morning Tea: Four businesses owners are coming together on Saturday to host a Biggest Morning Tea. Philippa Mitchell from The Fitting Studio, Maureen Uren from Postie Fashions, Debbie Thornberry from Nutrimetics and Lorraine Gould rom Norwex will be hosting the event at the Girl Guides Hall in Peisley Street from 10am to 2pm. Head on down for a cuppa and grab a Mothers' Day gift or two at the same time.
Market Day: Bills Beans East Orange will be holding their Market Day on Saturday between 8am and 1pm.
Seussical The Musical: By the students at Orange Anglican School will be showing at the Orange Civic Theatre over the weekend. You'll recognise some of these characters as they come to life on stage. Get more details here.
Historical train ride to Blayney from Orange: In the seven years since Lachlan Valley Railway's historical steam and diesel trains moved to Orange, there has been a notable uptick is interest from young and old alike. On Saturday, May 4, residents around the city will have another opportunity to take a step back in time. Read more here.
What will the weather look like?
There will be a late shower in Orange on Friday with tops of 15 degrees. There is a late shower forecasted for Saturday with tops of 14 degrees, five to 10 milimetres is predicted, and a possible shower on Sunday with tops of 13 degrees.
What are we looking forward to?
Let us know
grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
We hope you have a great weekend,
Grace Ryan
Deputy Editor
