Stars of Orange, footy and more this weekend in Orange

Biggest Morning Tea: Four businesses owners are coming together on Saturday to host a Biggest Morning Tea. Philippa Mitchell from The Fitting Studio, Maureen Uren from Postie Fashions, Debbie Thornberry from Nutrimetics and Lorraine Gould rom Norwex will be hosting the event at the Girl Guides Hall in Peisley Street from 10am to 2pm. Head on down for a cuppa and grab a Mothers' Day gift or two at the same time.

