When we ruled this city: See the social photos from September, 1985

This Thursday take a look at September, 1985, almost 39 years ago.
Weddings, anniversaries, engagements, 21sts, 18ths and any other event that caught our eye has been included.
So sit back and take a walk down memory lane with the Central Western Daily, and try not to choke on your coffee at the hairdos and fashion from the mid-eighties.
Do you see someone you recognise?
Looking for some thing more recent? Check out the Out and About gallery from last weekend.
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in Orange and region by signing up to our What's On newsletter. You'll have dates for the diary, a wrap of what's happening in Orange over the weekend and what the weather will do landing straight in your inbox every Thursday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.