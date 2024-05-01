Life Studio to hold MND round and who is the biggest club in Orange?

It's time to tape those knees and whip out the bibs - netball is back for 2024.
Orange Netball Association (ONA) will see both senior and junior competitions get underway on Saturday, May 4.
But before the crowds flock to Anzac Park, it's time to get a read on each club with our season previews.
First up, it's Life Studio, Hawks and Orange High School.
Q: How many teams do you have this year?
A: We have 16 teams
Q: What is the team from your club you are most excited by and why?
A: The under 11s GEMS, they had a fantastic year last year and the girls just love their netball.
Q: Who is the captain/coach of your div 1 (or other highest ranked) side?
A: Mardi Aplin
Q: Does the club have any goals or special occasions this year?
A: LIFE Studio will have a MND (Motor Neuron Disease) round to raise awareness and funds for MND due to their long-standing committee member, Vicki Pearson losing her life to the disease last year.
Q: What is your favourite part of playing netball in Orange?
A: Seeing young athletes love the game of netball and striving to be their best and move through the pathways.
Q: How many teams do you have this year?
A: We have 36 teams for the 2024 season
Q: What is the team from your club you are most excited by and why?
A: Hawks are excited about all of our teams for the 2024 season.
Q: Who is the captain/coach of your div 1 (or other highest ranked) side?
A: Taylah McKenzie is the coach and Amanda Hurford is captain of Hawks Royals.
Leasa Mustac is captain/coach of Hawks Country Tree Services.
Q: Does the club have any goals or special occasions this year?
A: It's Hawks' 12th year as a club and we have the most teams in 2024, making us the largest club in ONA.
Q: What is your favourite part of playing netball in Orange?
A: Spending time with like-minded people, playing the game we love all while having fun and getting some exercise.
Q: How many teams do you have this year?
A: We have nine teams this year
Q: What is the team from your club you are most excited by and why?
A: All of them! Can't choose one team when you are coordinating school kids!
Q: Who is captain/coach of your div 1 (or other highest ranked) side?
A: Coach of the OHS Hornets is Tegan Dray
Q: Does the club have any goals or special occasions this year?
A: Club goals always are: having fun, making friends, developing skills and if we are lucky, make finals!
Q: What is your favourite part of playing netball in Orange?
A: Seeing players of all ages develop their skills, the friendships that are developed and the love of the sport itself.
