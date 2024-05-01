Williams using 'rough' year, reveals player making 'massive difference' at CYMS

In the years to come Orange CYMS halfback Pat Williams will likely look back on 2023 as a vital season.
His side may have finished dead last with just one win but the experience the 21-year old gained trying to lead his side around will serve him well in the future.
Williams moved up through the junior and senior ranks at CYMS, partnering former NRL player Daniel Mortimer in the halves in 2022.
Mortimer hung the boots up at the end of 2022 but 12 months later was lured out of retirement to once again line up alongside Williams.
The year without the Sydney Roosters premiership winner by his side was invaluable, Williams believes.
"It was hard but at the same time too it was a good learning experience," he said.
"To be able to learn from last year and be able to take it into this year, it's definitely helped out a fair bit.
"You fall into it and sort of go, 'oh, I've been here before'."
Mortimer's 128 games of NRL experience was on show for all to see on Saturday (April 27) against Mudgee Dragons, setting up Dion Jones for a try via a cut out ball and generally being a quick and accurate distributor.
Williams said he was enjoying having 'Mort' back on board.
"He makes a massive difference and takes a lot of pressure off," he said.
"He just knows the game so well and he's been around it for so long that he just sort of gives you little pointers, which makes the game a lot easier and then, especially with him directing the team around the park, it just makes my life easier.
"Keep it simple [is his advice]. Don't try and over-complicate things."
The CYMS junior said the vibe at the club was almost unrecognisable after a "rough" 2023 and every training session meant something with positions up for grabs.
"I'd like to keep a hold of my position in first grade all year," he said.
"It's such a strong club this year that everyone's pushing for spots.
"So ideally I wanna hold that position.
"We're getting a lot more numbers at training, which helps, we just didn't have that last year.
"The vibe around the club is - we're pretty keen on going the whole way this year.
"Whereas last year was a bit of a rough year.
"It's definitely definitely a different feeling."
