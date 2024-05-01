'Stop closing the blinds': The time to act on violence against women is now

It has been an enormous week in the movement to end violence against women.
And if there's one thing that is abundantly clear, we are angry. Something has to change.
All around Australia over the weekend, thousands of people gathered at "no more" rallies, calling for change. But this is not the end of this narrative, since those rallies, two more women have died at the hand of violence, bringing the total tally to 29 for this year. It is just too much.
But what happens now? We've shown we're angry, we've agreed something has to change.
Organiser of the "No More" rally in Orange, Marea Ruddy, has talked about the culture shift we need to see.
"We need to call out bad behaviour. Men need to be scared that they will be called out and the people around them will not stand for it. Stop closing the blinds," she said.
"More funding needs to go to grassroots organisations who are working to change this behaviour and change the culture so our young boys don't grow into violent men and our men can learn to do better."
"Violent offenders should be locked up without bail and forced to rehabilitate," she said.
Education has been a running theme in the feedback I've heard from The Catch-Up community. When I asked what you'd like to see, a lot of people had thoughts around education.
"Respectful relationships to be taught in high school health classes," TCU journalist Reidun Bernsten said.
Orange artist Sophie Corks said a dramatic change of culture is required.
"Not giving a platform to men with a history of DV on television shows like dancing with the stars and other panel discussions. This makes it seem like their violence is socially acceptable" she said.
"Also a crackdown on aggressive pornography. A drastic change of our general culture is needed."
Bullyology founder, author and friend of The Catch-Up Jessica Hickman was a speaker at the "No More" rally at Robertson Park in Orange on Sunday.
This was how she believes everyone can contribute to the changes that need to be made.
Support and conversation is so important. Something I keep coming back to. Talking about this, normalising the conversations around violent behaviour, taking any element of shame away for survivors, this is all so vital for a better future.
Australia feels like a scary place to be right now, but there's another feeling there, we're on the edge of change. We can't let it slip away.
