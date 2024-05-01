'Stop closing the blinds': The time to act on violence against women is now

We start by educating ourselves and our communities. Where to get help? How to notice the signs? How do we speak up? We have amazing local frontline supports [including] Housing Plus and Lifeline



Call out and challenge harmful stereotypes and dismantle patriarchal structures that perpetuate violence and silence.

We must teach our children about consent, respect, and equality from an early age. We must monitor the violent content they observe from video, games to youtube, Twitter (X) and pornography. Education in schools and home on what emotional, financial, physical and domestic abuse looks like

We must support survivors. We must fine tune our awareness, listen to their stories without judgment, and we believe them. We need create safe spaces where they can heal and seek justice and refuge without fear of retaliation.

We hold our leaders accountable. We demand declarations of a national emergency, media regulation, policies that prioritise the safety and well-being of women.

We advocate for stronger laws, better resources for victims, and training for frontline workers and comprehensive prevention programs.

A stronger justice systems. Our law needs a sturdy review with a trauma - informed practise embded into the DNA including alternative reporting mechanisms