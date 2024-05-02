Ready to celebrate Catholic Schools Week Advertising Feature

Join the celebrations at St Mary's for Catholic Schools Week. Pictures Supplied

St Mary's Catholic Primary School Orange is excited to embrace Catholic Schools' Week from May 5 to11, where everyone is invited to 'Experience the Spirit of Community'. Principal, Gayle Stratton, said the week provided the school with a wonderful opportunity to launch to the wider Orange Community their recently co-constructed Framework for Learning. "In particular, this collaborative effort absolutely reflects our student voice, identifying what they believe the learning experience at St Mary's is about.



"In determining our framework, we were mindful not to dilute our existing and much loved school motto of Learning, Justice and Love, and this sits at the heart of our framework," she said. "The process named the principles that underpin an approach to learning that provides rigour and grows learners who can effect change in the world."

Learn about St Mary's Learning Framework.

Gayle said four distinct pillars were identified as the drivers for their work, Relationships, Growth, Curiosity, and Purpose. "It is our belief that by articulating and embracing these drivers we can remain focused on our unique identity as a Regional Catholic School where we aspire to provide the most authentic and holistic experience of learning possible."



On May 10, the schools Year Six Leaders will commence a program of peer learning sessions called Peer Assisted Leadership Squad (P.A.L.S), where students are vertically grouped K-6 to focus on developing rich relationships between all learners, nurturing a growth and curious mindset, and articulating the purpose for learning now and the future.

Like all schools, St Mary's is an exceptionally busy place providing a wide variety of opportunities for our students. One way they aspire to this is in the provision of their popular lunch time clubs, where students are invited to explore special interests, passions and develop broader skill sets.

On Tuesday of Catholic Schools Week, St Mary's talented athletes will compete in the Diocesan Cross Country Competition at Coolah, while on Wednesday they begin the Mathematics Olympiad competition. On Thursday the school will hold a 'Walk to School Day' to highlight the importance of Road Safety, with those interested invited to gather at the Bandstand in Robertson Park at 7.45am. Friday will see St Mary's host their annual Mother's Day Breakfast at 8.00 am in the school hall, followed by the first P.A.L.S. session for the term.