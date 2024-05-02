Unique opportunity for life on the land

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 3: 'Avondale' 306 Cowriga Road, Spring Hill:
Up for offer for the first time in 68 years, 'Avondale' provides the unique opportunity to invest in prime agricultural and lifestyle real estate in the heart of the Central Tablelands. Boasting heavy, rich red basalt soils, this 111 hectare property is renowned for its breeding and fattening capabilities.
Approximately 85 per cent, or 230 acres, of the land is considered arable and provides ample opportunity for various agricultural pursuits. The property features strong grazing country, complemented by the presence of the permanent Cowriga Creek, two bores and six dams, ensuring reliable water access for livestock and irrigation needs.
Listing agent Kurt Adams said with its fertile soils, ample water supply, and well-maintained infrastructure, 'Avondale' presented the perfect opportunity for agricultural and lifestyle investment. "'Avondale' is the ideal agricultural and lifestyle investment being situated in such a renowned district and region," he said. "This property is extremely versatile, being equally suited to prime lambs, cattle, cereal and fodder cropping."
'Avondale' also provides a well-maintained double-brick homestead, dating back to approximately the 1890s offering both historical charm and modern comfort. The home boasts five bedrooms and one office which could be used as a sixth bedroom, along with two bathrooms.
Kurt said 'Avondale' was not just a property. "It's an investment in a renowned district and region, offering both agricultural prosperity and a rewarding lifestyle amidst picturesque surroundings."
Situated at 306 Cowriga Road, Spring Hill, infrastructure is abundant on the property, with machinery sheds, hay sheds, and cattle yards, facilitating efficient farming operations. 'Avondale also boasts convenient access to nearby towns and major cities.
Its excellent, all-weather access to Orange via Cowriga and Spring Terrace Roads, along with predominantly bitumen road access to Spring Hill, ensures both convenience and connectivity to urban amenities while preserving the serene rural charm of its surroundings. 'Avondale' will be up for auction on Thursday, May 9 at the Ibis Styles on 146 Bathurst Road, Orange, commencing at 10:30am.
