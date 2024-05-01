'Chuck this back on the map': all-new team determined to revive bowlo

Ask this hospitality consultant about the biggest draw card in reviving a venue and he'll tell you it all starts with the food.
A new team is at the coalface of re-establishing the Orange City Bowling Club with the vision to make the space a go-to for quality meals, recreational events, and live entertainment.
Debut operations officer at the Warrendine Street sporting hub, Cowra born Matt Jones has been digging his heels in to put a different spin on the site's hospitality side of business.
"We've got a good club here that's been struggling and, piece by piece, we'll keep taking these small baby steps to lay a new foundation and run a successful club again," Mr Jones said.
"There are a lot of areas that still need attention, so we want to see this whole resurgence launch by making money; and good food is always where the bulk of cash is going to start coming through the doors.
"If we hunker down now and get the hospitality side of things right by nailing the groundwork, we'll eventually chuck this back on the map."
Being a professional golfer and coach outside of the hub, Mr Jones says he "knows what it's like" for community sporting clubs to have a strong backing.
Between mingling on the green and through his partner - head chef of Groundstone Cafe, Danielle Romeo - he also built a solid network of leaders across Orange's culinary scene.
At his side for the past few weeks, Mr Jones was recently joined by his friend, past colleague, former co-owner and chef of The Lord Anson, Hugh Mawter.
With Mr Mawter in the driver's seat as the bowling club's newest general manager, the debut management duo has another premiere talent in the club's back pocket.
A former apprentice chef with the Union Bank fine dining venue and Byng Street cook, Jack Mills is the club's brand new head chef.
The prior Australian and Asian-style restaurant, Phat Panda, has moved on from the site.
"The two of them alone are [a draw card], big time," Mr Jones said.
"Hugh [Mawter] and Jack [Mills] are both very well-respected and well-known in Orange's chef community, so it's only a matter of time before people cotton on and make lunch or dinner plans here.
"The food is great and it's all looking promising, because we're also open to anything in the event space to really kick things up another notch there as well."
Mr Jones said live music events will be an add-on to the venue management will "push for" in the coming months.
Barefoot bowls during the warmer twilight season in 2025 for social gatherings "on the cards" as well.
It's only a matter of time before people cotton on and make lunch or dinner plans here.- Operations officer with Orange City Bowling Club, Matt Jones on club's new super team.
With this, the hospitality consultant also wants to introduce special functions, with showcasing winemakers one idea in the entertainment pipeline.
"We want to go in all sorts of different directions when it comes to collaborations, and the facilities are just great," he said.
"For us, it comes back to promoting what's good in our region, while also preserving somewhere that's been around for a long time and put it's best foot forward.
"It's an awesome, hidden gem; the place just needs a bit of love."
Classic pub and bistro meals are on offer at Orange City Bowling Club from Tuesday to Sunday for lunch from 12pm to 2pm.
Dinner trading hours run from 5pm to 8pm most week nights, with Friday and Saturday evenings to 8.30pm.
Sunday operating hours for meals cover lunchtime only.
