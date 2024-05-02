History for this club which boasts one of the best facilities in the state

For the first time in its 84 year history, the Australian National Bridge Championships are being held outside of a state capital, in Orange, bringing hundreds of players to the region.
Bridge is one of the most popular organised card games in the world with 32000 registered members in Australia and 150 in Orange.
One of those members is committee member Anne Tonna who said she's "very pleased" the national competition is happening in her hometown in July.
"I think they wanted to take it out of Sydney ... if this were held in Sydney, it doesn't have the same significance as a major event," Ms Tonna said.
She said the event organisers' found Orange had the facilities, as well as the food and wine culture that travelling participants could enjoy.
"So, full credit to Orange for building their reputation so it can happen here."
Bridge is not only a game of skill - it's an opportunity to socialise with other players, like Ms Tonna who picked up Bridge when she retired in 2013.
"When I left work, most of the people I knew were work colleagues," she said.
"So to retire and to join a group where you could meet in this sort of interaction I could get to know someone quite well."
Bridge is a trick-taking card game played by four people who form two partnerships and sit opposite from each other across the table.
The game is played by both men and women of a range of ages, but older women make up the majority of the club, with one woman being 101 years old.
"A lot of them have lost their husbands, so it's a really important social opportunity for them to sit around a table with different people," Ms Tonna said.
Vice president of Orange Bridge Club, Murray Paterson started playing in 2001. He once played at a tournament at the Gold Coast with about 2000 competitors there from about 30 countries.
"It's a significant game that caters for all ages," Mr Paterson said.
"In Perth last year the youngest player was nine and he was competing for his state."
Mr Paterson said the Australian Bridge Federation helped fund the construction of their dedicated club on Glenroi Avenue.
"I've played a lot of bridge clubs around New South Wales and this is as good as anywhere, probably better than most," Mr Paterson said.
"There wouldn't be many places that have clubs as nice as this one, so we're lucky."
Ms Tonna said the federation has its own constitution which specifies that the club must only be used for bridge purposes.
"There'll be times when another club will visit from Sydney and they asked to use the place and that's easy, but we don't give it over for other use or hire it out."
A typical Bridge session lasts for three hours and requires the participants to arrive 10 minutes before the starting time.
Duplicate Bridge is played on Monday at 1.30pm, Wednesday 9.30am and 7pm, Friday 9.30am and Saturday 1.30pm.
Supervised Bridge where no partner is required is played at Wednesday 1pm and beginners lessons are held often and to contact the club, if interested.
The National Championships will be held July 8-10 this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.