Daily train commute leads to debut fantasy novel for Orange writer

What started as a way of passing the time during a daily train commute has culminated in the release of a debut novel for an Orange-based writer.
Before moving back to Orange during the COVID pandemic, Brendan Lamerton started writing notes on his phone during his daily commute and on Thursday he will launch the outcome of that work, Bonded.
He said he was an avid fan of fantasy novels and early morning cartoons when he was growing up and that has influenced his writing.
"I call it a cross between Harry Potter and a Kung Fu movie," Mr Lamerton said of Bonded.
"It's a lot of east-Asian mythology, a coming-of-age and adventure novel mixed together."
The book follows the story of Jin and his determination to train at the School of the Ebon Fist, just like his mother, however, things don't go to plan.
It's set in a world Mr Lamerton created that is loosely based on real-world cultures and mythology.
"It's set on a big empire and there's different provinces in the empire, there will be one loosely based on Korean mythology, one based on Chinese, as they explore further they will see different creatures in each region," Mr Lamerton said.
He said Bonded is similar to the Chinese cultivation fantasy genre, which is about immortal heroes and focuses on characters who undergo meditation and training to become transcendental beings.
However, Bonded also has a lot of Japanese monsters all jammed together including hopping vampires and the nine-tailed fox.
He said both he and his wife Sophie Lamerton love Japan and have travelled there multiple times.
"I thought I had a really good knowledge of it," he said.
However an exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW, Japan Supernatural, and an associated book as well as online research opened his eyes further.
"There was a lot I didn't know. I've mostly just borrowed monsters from that really," he said.
Although he had a long-term interest in fantasy and east-Asian mythology it was a daily train commute in Sydney that led him to take up writing.
However, both Mr and Mrs Lamerton grew up in Orange and returned to the colour city during the COVID pandemic, which gave him more of an opportunity to work on the novel.
"We were in Sydney and I was on the train travelling from Burwood into the city so it was a 20-minute train ride," he said.
"After six months I thought 'I'm just wasting my time looking at social media' so I just started writing notes in my phone.
"We were in Sydney for seven years and came back at end of 2020.
"When we came back to Orange that was when I really started putting it all together and finishing it."
Including all the time on the train he said it took a couple of years to write the book.
"When I actually sat down and seriously started to write I think it was probably six months," he said.
"A lot of that was during lock downs in COVID so I had a lot of spare time to sit down and write.
"After I finished it I didn't want to look at it and didn't touch it for nearly a year and then decided I should sit down and re-edit it."
Given their shared love of Japan Mr Lamerton said he ran his work by his wife.
"She was definitely the sounding post for everything," he said.
"I think she was surprised when she finally read it.
"I got her to read a lot of very messy drafts and then in the last 50 per cent I didn't let her read it at all until it was finished and I think she was quite surprised at how it all came together."
As well as writing, Mr Lamerton has a degree in accounting, has worked in local government and IT, at bars and breweries, and as both a 35mm and digital projectionist.
Bonded is available online through Amazon and is also stocked at Collins Booksellers in Orange.
He will hold a free book launch at Orange City Library between 5.30pm and 7pm on Thursday, May 2.
The story is a coming-of-age tale that follows the character Jin who has always dreamt of training at the School of the Ebon Fist, just like his mother.
He'd like nothing more than to become a powerful martial sorcerer, capable of defending the weak and helpless, going on adventures in far off lands, and trying all the different styles of noodles from across the empire.
So, when a chance encounter in the forest marks him as one of the bonded and word spreads that one of the Great Schools is coming to recruit new students, it seems like he might finally get that opportunity.
However, before the school arrives, he'll have to deal with missing townsfolk, hopping vampires, and a powerful lord who hates him. And he'll have to do it all before the bond drives him crazy.
Mr Lamerton is now about two-thirds of the way through writing a sequel but he now has a two-year-old child so it's taking longer to write.
