Wald stars with double as Hawks see off young Workies side

By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 29 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 11:30am
Two tries from young gun Harry Wald have helped Orange Hawks to a 26-4 win against Lithgow Workies in their Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) season opener.

