Wald stars with double as Hawks see off young Workies side

Two tries from young gun Harry Wald have helped Orange Hawks to a 26-4 win against Lithgow Workies in their Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) season opener.
The Two Blues piled on most of their points in the first half at a sunny Wade Park on Sunday, April 28.
Hawks debuted Beau Hartley off the bench while a swathe of graduating under 18s were handed a jersey for the first game of the season including Kaydden Hoad, Jaiden Powyer, Connor Vardanega and Wald.
Hawks coach Shane Rodney said it was a great start for some new and old faces, such as Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill.
"Happy to get the win to get our season started on a positive note and I was really happy for our younger players who got an opportunity and also the new and returning boys to the club," he said.
"I thought they all played well. We set the game up well in the first half through a good completion rate and being patient and led 20-0."
While pleased with his chargers' overall commitment in defence, he highlighted errors and a lapse in discipline as something to work on when they travel to face Wellington Cowboys in round two.
"The second half was a combination of errors, poor discipline and a tough Lithgow team which put us under a lot of pressure," he said.
"Our defence was a real positive for the most part and gives us a good base to work from.
"We fielded a very young team today and the more games they play together the better we'll be. The understanding of how each other plays and combinations will improve week by week."
Workies coach Peter Morris said Hawks were relentless in the opening half and made life difficult for his young team.
"We are a young side who are finding our way in first grade," he said.
"That was only the second first grade game for six of the boys. They are very positive and never give in.
"There is plenty to work with. We had to do lots of tackling in the first half and we were gassed when we finally got the ball.
"Each week will be a step forward but it will take time. Travis and Elias Dukes, as well as Hayden Rodham played strong"
After two away games to start the season, Workies will return home to Tony Luchetti Sportsground to welcome Nyngan Tigers while Hawks make the trip to the graveyard to face Wellington Cowboys.
