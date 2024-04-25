What's happening in Orange this weekend?

Hello!
Although the weather is cooling off, it's getting busier in Orange.
What's happening this weekend?
Saturday: Orange Show is on this weekend at the Show ground. From 9am on Saturday you can see what the Orange Agricultural region has to offer, get a showbag, go on a ride and more! See more details here.
Live Music on the Lawn at the Greenhouse of Orange over the weekend. On Friday you will find Greenhouse favourite Gabe Middleton in the Piano Bar. On Saturday catch K'nOath and her band on the Lawn and Andrew Drummond will be on the stage at midday on Sunday.
"Jaffer" will be playing Live and Local at the Blind Pig in Orange from $8.30pm. For just $10 you can enjoy a great night out.
The Silverline will be at the Victorial Hotel in Orange from 8pm on Saturday.
If you need a footy fix, Orange CYMS are playing Mudgee at Wade Park. Orange City are celebrating their Ladies Day at Pride Park and the Emus are celebrating their ladies day Endeavour Park.
What will the weather look like?
There will be an early fog in Orange on Friday with tops of 16 degrees. There's an early fog on Saturday and then sunny with tops of 17. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a top of 19 degrees.
What are we looking forward to?
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
We hope you have a great weekend,
Grace Ryan
Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.