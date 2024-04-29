Unlicensed driver pretended to be his cousin in bid to avoid police attention

An international visitor has been caught overstaying his yisa and driving without a licence.
Rogoyawa Sakuniliwa Liga of Dalton Street, Orange, was driving on Autumn Street at 11.45pm on March 16, 2024.
Police stopped the 36-year-old's car near the Icely Road intersection for random testing.
According to court documents he said he had left his Fijian licence at home and claimed to be lawfully in Australia on a working visa. When asked for his particulars he gave a false name and claimed not to remember his date of birth.
Checks revealed the information did not match his physical appearance. He continued to claim he only had a Fijian licence but further checks revealed the name he gave had a NSW licence.
An immigration inquiry was conducted revealing more inconsistencies.
He eventually conceded he had given police his cousin's details then gave his real name with his birthday.
When asked if he was lawfully in Australia he admitted he had overstayed his visa.
Fresh immigration inquiries were made revealing he was an unlawful non-citizen and had previously held a visa to remain in Australia but it expired in early 2023.
He had been arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed in March 2023 when it was established he was unlawfully in Australia. On that occasion he was given a warning by Australian Border Force officers and was permitted to remain in Australia to apply for a bridging visa.
During the 2024 traffic stop police again put him in touch by phone with Australian Border Force who exercised discretion and said they'd issue a second warning for overstaying his visa and directed him to return directly home and apply for a bridging visa.
Liga was not present for sentencing when it came up in Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Magistrate David Day reviewed and summarised the court documents before sentencing Liga in his absence.
Mr Day convicted Liga of driving despite never being licensed. For that offence he also fined him $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
Mr Day also convicted Liga and fined him $220 for stating a false named and address.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.