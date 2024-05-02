Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated across the Diocese of Bathurst from May 5 to May 11, and the theme for 2024 is 'Experience the Spirit of Community'. Across Australia 805,000 students attend Catholic schools, equating to one in five students, where they are educated and looked after by over 109,000 dedicated teachers and support staff.
Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst said that the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst provided a diverse range of educational opportunities to approximately 10,000 students in 33 schools, from primary schools in small rural communities to large secondary schools in the regional towns. "Our Catholic schools are welcoming communities which support parents as the first educators of their children.
"Parents look to our schools as nurturing communities where they understand their children will be safe and cared for, in an inclusive environment," she said. "Our schools are communities of faith, part of the local parish community and working closely with that community to form the children in their care, and this makes every school unique."
At the heart of Catholic education lies a commitment to nurturing the whole person- mind, body, and spirit. Catholic schools in the Diocese of Bathurst nurture the potential of each child in a holistic, student-centred learning environment.
Our Catholic schools are welcoming communities which support parents as the first educators of their children.- Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst
Christina said their schools were led by teachers who are expert educators and who are passionately committed to the learning and wellbeing of each student in their care. "These teachers challenge our young people to live out the message of Jesus and help them to develop the knowledge and skills which will enable them to reach their full potential as compassionate and contributing members of society.
"Our Catholic schools are affordable, inclusive, and quality learning communities," she said. "We warmly invite you to 'Experience the Spirit of Community' in your local Catholic school."
Check your local Catholic school website for the dates of open days and meetings with the principal, or visit the website www.bth.catholic.edu.au to make an enrolment enquiry.
St Mary's Catholic Primary School Orange is excited to embrace Catholic Schools' Week from May 5 to11, where everyone is invited to 'Experience the Spirit of Community'. Principal, Gayle Stratton, said the week provided the school with a wonderful opportunity to launch to the wider Orange Community their recently co-constructed Framework for Learning. "In particular, this collaborative effort absolutely reflects our student voice, identifying what they believe the learning experience at St Mary's is about.
"In determining our framework, we were mindful not to dilute our existing and much loved school motto of Learning, Justice and Love, and this sits at the heart of our framework," she said. "The process named the principles that underpin an approach to learning that provides rigour and grows learners who can effect change in the world."
Gayle said four distinct pillars were identified as the drivers for their work, Relationships, Growth, Curiosity, and Purpose. "It is our belief that by articulating and embracing these drivers we can remain focused on our unique identity as a Regional Catholic School where we aspire to provide the most authentic and holistic experience of learning possible."
On May 10, the schools Year Six Leaders will commence a program of peer learning sessions called Peer Assisted Leadership Squad (P.A.L.S), where students are vertically grouped K-6 to focus on developing rich relationships between all learners, nurturing a growth and curious mindset, and articulating the purpose for learning now and the future.
Like all schools, St Mary's is an exceptionally busy place providing a wide variety of opportunities for our students. One way they aspire to this is in the provision of their popular lunch time clubs, where students are invited to explore special interests, passions and develop broader skill sets.
On Tuesday of Catholic Schools Week, St Mary's talented athletes will compete in the Diocesan Cross Country Competition at Coolah, while on Wednesday they begin the Mathematics Olympiad competition. On Thursday the school will hold a 'Walk to School Day' to highlight the importance of Road Safety, with those interested invited to gather at the Bandstand in Robertson Park at 7.45am. Friday will see St Mary's host their annual Mother's Day Breakfast at 8.00 am in the school hall, followed by the first P.A.L.S. session for the term.
Everyone is also warmly welcomed to visit their Open Classrooms on May 10 from 11.45am to 12.30pm followed by a Liturgy to acknowledge the mothers and mother figures in the community.