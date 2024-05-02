Come together and experience the Spirit of Community Advertising Feature

Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst, encourages everyone to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Picture Supplied

Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated across the Diocese of Bathurst from May 5 to May 11, and the theme for 2024 is 'Experience the Spirit of Community'. Across Australia 805,000 students attend Catholic schools, equating to one in five students, where they are educated and looked after by over 109,000 dedicated teachers and support staff.

Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst said that the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst provided a diverse range of educational opportunities to approximately 10,000 students in 33 schools, from primary schools in small rural communities to large secondary schools in the regional towns. "Our Catholic schools are welcoming communities which support parents as the first educators of their children.



"Parents look to our schools as nurturing communities where they understand their children will be safe and cared for, in an inclusive environment," she said. "Our schools are communities of faith, part of the local parish community and working closely with that community to form the children in their care, and this makes every school unique."

At the heart of Catholic education lies a commitment to nurturing the whole person- mind, body, and spirit. Catholic schools in the Diocese of Bathurst nurture the potential of each child in a holistic, student-centred learning environment.

Christina said their schools were led by teachers who are expert educators and who are passionately committed to the learning and wellbeing of each student in their care. "These teachers challenge our young people to live out the message of Jesus and help them to develop the knowledge and skills which will enable them to reach their full potential as compassionate and contributing members of society.

"Our Catholic schools are affordable, inclusive, and quality learning communities," she said. "We warmly invite you to 'Experience the Spirit of Community' in your local Catholic school."