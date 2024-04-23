Expanding services in the Central West Advertising Feature

There's always support at Mercy Connect. Picture by Dave Smyth- The Studio Door

Mercy Connect has recently expanded its services with two new disability accommodation developments and the introduction of Behaviour Support services in the Central West region. NSW saw new developments at Kite Street in Cowra and Grevillea Place in Orange, providing safe, secure and supportive environments for people living with disability.

Kite Street is a purpose-built house that has been designed to meet the needs of residents with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and overnight carer accommodation. The facility prioritises accessibility not only within the home, but also by its proximity to the local community, nearby facilities, and transportation options. Additionally, Kite Street features a designated bus drop-off and pick-up area, along with a convenient carport, ensuring residents can seamlessly connect with local transportation, promoting independence and integration into the wider community.

Grevillea Place. Picture by Dave Smyth- The Studio Door

Grevillea Place stands as a testament to Mercy Connect's ongoing commitment to supporting those in need to live a fulfilled life. This fully landscaped site homes up to nine people living with disability with a five-bedroom Specialist Disability Accommodation (High Physical Support Category) that is split into two homes with a shared staff office and accommodation. There are also two two-bedroom homes (Robust SDA Category), a Social hub for onsite activities and gatherings, as well as staff and visitor car parking.

In addition to expanding its accommodation services, Mercy Connect now offer Behaviour Support Services to Orange and surrounding areas. Their dedicated Behaviour Support practitioners focus on understanding the needs, environment, and enhancing the overall quality of life of people living with disability. Their Behaviour Support services include functional behaviour assessments, positive behaviour support plans and assistance with skill development to bring about positive change and empower people living with disability to achieve their goals.

With one in five Australians living with disability, it's essential there is genuine choice and control, and that the local communities actively work together to ensure individual needs are met. This is why the dedicated team at Mercy Connect are so excited to be offering more choices in accommodation as well as other services to improve the lives of people with disability.