Push for new temple in Orange CBD revealed by booming Sikh community

Plans to build a new temple in Orange have emerged from a growing town community.
Gurpreet Singh told the Central Western Daily this week Sikh residents are working to secure a permanent place of worship in the CBD.
The comments came following a gathering this month for the religion's popular new year celebrations in town.
"It's basically a celebration of the culture," Mr Singh told the CWD.
"We had a prayer in the morning, then we had a continuous free kitchen and the whole community was welcome."
Between 500 and 600 Sikh families now call the Central West home.
"Definitely it's a huge growth I would say there's a huge potential," Mr Singh said.
"Down the track ... a temple is definitely the long term goal.
"People can come over there and have a place for worship, and there will be free kitchen for for everyone.
"We are looking for somewhere nearby within the CBD in the Orange region."
The community is urging town leaders and politicians to back their campaign for a temple in Orange.
"I would say definitely all really urge to all the higher authorities, if they can help us to find a better place for the worship we'll be highly thankful," Mr Singh said.
"The whole idea is to tell the whole community we belong to one and want to nourish together and everyone can go."
