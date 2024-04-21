Can these Warriors make Wade Park their fortress this season?

With their first win for 2024 now in the books, the Orange United league tag team have one simple goal; make Wade Park their fortress.
During 2023, the Warriors lost just the single game at home all year in a season which saw them fall to the Molong Bulls in the semi-finals.
With their round one clash against Peak Hill washed out, the match against Oberon on Saturday, April 20, was the first chance they had of showing out in front of a home crowd.
"I don't feel like there's pressure within us," co-captain Samantha O'Neill-Baker said.
"Finals is always the aim but we'll take it week by week."
Things didn't go quite to plan however as the Warriors fell behind 12-8 at half-time.
The second half was a completely different story though as the visiting Tigers were outscored four tries to one as the game finished 26-16 in favour of Orange United.
Coming off a six point loss to the Blayney Bears a week prior, Warriors number ten Dee Gillard said the goal, simply put, was to be "much better".
"The game plan going into today was to compress in the middle, get tight in defence and focus on really simple plays down the middle," she said after the victory.
"And our attack was attack was simple and straight forward.
"It's nice to be winning at home. That's the goal for the remainder of the season to make sure we win at home."
Co-captain Kasey Byrne agreed about the improved defensive effort.
She added that if they want to go a step or two further than last season, they'll need to continue improving as the season goes on.
"We've got quite a few new combinations in there even though a lot of girls have returned from last year," Byrne said.
"We've got some new players in there so it's been nice to try a few new things."
Orange United's next game comes against Grenfell at Lawson Oval on Sunday, April 28 while the Tigers have the bye in round four.
