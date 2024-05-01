Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Property
Watch

Converted old church 'completely transformed' with multi-million dollar tag

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
May 1 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While it may seem unorthodox to some, living in a former church made of acid volcanic basalt stone is an honour and privilege, if you ask Ian Birrell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.