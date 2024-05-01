Converted old church 'completely transformed' with multi-million dollar tag

While it may seem unorthodox to some, living in a former church made of acid volcanic basalt stone is an honour and privilege, if you ask Ian Birrell.
After hunting for "the right place" over a span of 14 years, the search was over for Mr Birrell, 74, when he discovered the Emu Swamp Methodist Church in the Central West.
Sitting on Icely Road less than 10 kilometres outside of Orange, the old place of worship is up for sale after undergoing a nearly decade-long transformation.
"Nine years ago, I thought 'I could knock renovations over in no time here' when this place magically turned up, but little did I know it would later become one huge project," Mr Birrell said.
"It was a challenge, but refurbishments have essentially touched everything outside of the structure itself, as the only thing I didn't do to the place was knock down walls, start extending and building.
"It's a move in, sit down and relax spot now, and while I've truly enjoyed fixing the place up, I'm selling to focus on my health and listening to that voice of common sense telling me 'time's up'.
"But I know whoever is lucky enough to take over from me will love this house."
Carrying a median price tag of $2.55 million, the foundation stone of the prior Wesleyan Methodist site was originally laid by Pastor William Tom in 1871.
The church then officially formed in 1873, operating for 102 years before falling into disuse from 1975.
Two owners ruled the converted religious ranks before Mr Birrell bought the property by private treaty in early 2015 for $730,000.
He'd later spend his retirement revamping the large four bedroom, two bathroom house sitting on 3015 square-metres of land.
But pouring hundreds of thousands of excess dollars into the home was inspired after several years of Mr Birrell rubbing shoulders with architects, which was during his former glory days in interior design.
"The inside is completely transformed and it's not what it was, so it's absolutely had new life breathed into the place," he said.
"Everything was clapboard timber, stained red brown like a sauna or like 'Heidi's house' in the Alps, to give it that country look which would've been just fabulous in its time.
"But now we've got light, bright colours with high-quality painting and timber work on the ceiling, beams fully redone and two wood-burning fireplaces.
"It's totally different but still with traces of it's original beauty."
Upgrades include soft furnishings, fresh carpeting and rewired lighting within the property's 289 metre-squared floor space.
Along with a "ripped out and redone" kitchen, new water filtration systems have also been installed to support maintenance of the site's sizeable garden, with the outdoor bore blasted out and refitted.
"All the maintenance work is finished and the Southern Highlands-type gardens here are just stunning, truly," Mr Birrell said.
"The whole place is full of charm and character, inside and out, where winters can be spent warm with a cosy cup of tea and a book.
"For me, selling is now just one of those things in life where I've gotten to a certain age and there are tough decisions to be made.
"It's difficult to say how I'll feel when I come to turn the key and walk away forever."
A proud asset proving hard yet necessary to relinquish, the retired "Sydney boy" gave credit to the late, British-born architect believed to be in charge of the old building's plans, Thomas Rowe.
Focusing on the present, Mr Birrell said he's still tabling post-sale living options - currently playing with the idea of relocating to the leafy Adelaide Hills in South Australia.
As of March 31, 2024, the median value for houses in Emu Swamp tip an average price point of $1.2 million, according to real estate website, Domain.
For more information, contact Orange's One Agency real estate agent in charge of the old church listing, Ash Brown on 0417 663 687.
