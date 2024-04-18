Another busy weekend in Orange

Hello!
We're gearing up for another big weekend in Orange.
What's happening this weekend?
It will be buzzing at the race course on Friday as The Oriana Gold Cup gets underway. There will be eight races with fashions on the field, wood fired pizza and bbq and more. Get more details here.
The Orange Hawks are celebrating their season launch at the Greenhouse on Friday night. Paul Sironen, Australian Representative and Balmain Tiger will be the guest speaker. From 6.30pm.
From Friday to Sunday, The Greenhouse will host Live Music on the Lawn. Andrew Drummond will be returning on Friday on Saturday Mak and Shar will be back from 6pm followed by DJ Pyroniqu and on Sunday there's an acoustic session from locals Meg and Lucy.
Lueth Ajak will be playing live and local at the Blind Pig on Saturday from 8.30pm
The Wharf Revue: Pride and Prejudice is on at the Orange Civic Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm.
Market Day will be at Bills Beans East Orange from 8.30am on Saturday.
Aussie Night Markets will be at Anzac Park with the Orange Neon Nights event on Saturday. Read more about that here.
What will the weather look like?
There will be clearing showers in Orange on Friday with tops of 14 degrees. There's a 60 per cent chance of less than one mil. On Saturday it will be mostly cloudy with a top of 16 degrees and some showers predicted. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a top of 19 degrees.
What are we looking forward to?
We hope you have a great weekend,
Grace Ryan
Deputy Editor
