Boost to netball numbers with almost 20 new teams locked in

Winter netball will feature almost 20 new teams in 2024, something the Orange Netball Association (ONA) says is testament to the sport's inclusivity.
The news comes as Greater Bank signs on to be the sport's chief sponsor again ahead of competitions getting underway on Saturday, May 4.
The sponsorship will help ONA purchase new equipment, pay umpires and contribute to upgrades, something president Dana Standring said would help the sport grow.
"Netball is literally for anybody," Ms Standring said.
"We have worked hard and are still working to become an even more inclusive sport, and without support from organisations like Greater Bank we wouldn't be able to achieve this."
Orange will have six senior divisions in 2024 with a seven team premier competition.
Orange City Craig Harvey Mechanical are the defending premiers after their remarkable grand final win against Vipers.
The perennial powerhouse only had seven players available for the decider but managed to hold off their opponents who had beaten them a fortnight earlier.
The two sides will meet for a rematch in round two.
Greater Bank Orange branch manager Nerissa Clarke said they were thrilled to see a boost in numbers.
"Orange Netball Association has done a great job of creating a friendly and fun environment, and so many new teams joining the competition is testament to those efforts," Ms Clarke said.
"We're very proud at Greater Bank to be part of this community and are looking forward to another great year of netball!"
