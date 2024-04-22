Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Boost to netball numbers with almost 20 new teams locked in

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 22 2024 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Winter netball will feature almost 20 new teams in 2024, something the Orange Netball Association (ONA) says is testament to the sport's inclusivity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.