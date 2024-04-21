'It's made for anything': faces behind Speckled Nest rental studio and home

When the Heffernan couple purchased an early 1900s home with a detached holiday rental studio, little did they know their venture would make a super impact in the Central West.
Two former teachers who lived in the Blue Mountains for 38 years, Paul and Anita Heffernan eventually moved into their getaway home on the Central Coast at Umina Beach.
But they'd also bought a revamped vacation home in Millthorpe around the same time, with The Speckled Nest property a mix of rewards for the Airbnb "superhosts" some six years down the track.
"We have to give credit to the previous owner, who originally set the studio up as an Airbnb, but we did go in there and change a few things up during COVID," Mrs Heffernan said.
"People really liked the idea of being able to rent the house out as well, because you can have bigger groups there, but we just love escaping there as well because everything about it is beautiful.
"We'll walk down for a coffee or to the pub for a meal and just unwind, which is what people seem to love the most about it."
Averaging a 4.96 rating out of five stars, reviews to describe The Speckled Nest experience between both its studio and home flag words like: cosy, peaceful, rustic, dangerously comfortable, and romantic.
One couple has rented the self-contained apartment roughly a dozen times, with the studio featuring all of the essentials.
The Heffernan's also throw in a bottle of wine to greet each guest on arrival.
"People are often surprised when they walk in, because the photos don't do the size or style of it justice," Mr Heffernan said.
"Guests will comment about the stunning decor and they love the proximity to town, where they've got the main part of this small, historic village just a block from the doorstep.
"We'll often get feedback on how quiet and relaxing the place is, where people can just escape and wind down."
But the couple say it's "perfect for both" when it comes to hosting the weary traveller in need of recluse, or the adventurous guests eager to explore.
With the town part of a region similar to Mudgee where it's renowned for its wineries, boutique shopping experiences and rolling scenery, Mr Heffernan says Millthorpe is "tucked away" yet right in the middle of it all.
"We're not that far away from anything, but we're also a place that's perfect for staying in or not having to go too far," he said.
"People can make the choice either 'blob out' or get out, where they can choose between settling in for a quiet weekend or getting out and about to do things.
"Orange has some spectacular museum and gallery sights, as well as pushbike and hiking trails, or people can drive a round trip to the smaller surrounding towns and back.
"It's made for anything."
But part of The Speckled Nest charm comes down to the people, the Airbnb duo said.
Whether crossing paths with a resident or those who've booked, it's the different characters making a huge portion of the couple's experience a warm one.
Perhaps the west speaks for itself considering the pair has chalked up a fair amount of travelling in their time.
"We've met some really, really lovely people here, without a doubt," Mr Heffernan said.
"Our guests, we love finding out a bit about their lives, about where they've come from and what they're doing in Millthorpe.
"But then we're also surrounded by extremely welcoming people in the village when we're here every second or so weekend gardening, whether it's a friendly neighbour or a very chatty shopkeeper always good for a laugh.
"Most of the feedback we get [for The Speckled Nest] usually comes down to the setting as well as the people in this town, who we believe make up part of its offering.
"That's why people keep coming back."
