Early days of Cadia unearthed: The people behind the first wave of mining

Mr Holman's report of 1868 also described the public school: "Builtings - These comprise a manager's house 30 by 60 feet, upwards of 60 huts suitable for officers and workpeople's residences, a few of the latter built of slabs with shingled roofs, the remainder of slabs and bark roofs, two hotels and three stores, chiefly the property of the company; also a public school standing on an acre of land belonging to the government, and a chapel; the foregoing forming the building of an irregular township."