Extraordinary story behind historic guns at Cook Park in Orange

There's an extraordinary history behind the imposing pair of guns at Cook Park's entrance.
One was captured at one of the biggest bloodbaths in in history. The other once stood at the site of a world-famous landmark.
On September 18, 1918 troops - many from Orange - captured a FK16 77mm German field gun at the Battle of the Somme in France.
The destructive weapon - capable of launching shells at trenches almost 8 kilometres away - was presented to Orange at the conclusion of WWI.
It was briefly displayed at Robertson Park, before being moved up the road in the mid-1920s.
Immediately opposite is a 24-pound British smooth bore cannon.
Amid paranoia during the high of the Napoleonic wars, the Scottish-made gun was pitched at Fort Macquarie - where the Sydney Opera House stands today.
It was among the first defences ever installed at the Australian harbour.
The crude cannon could launch lead balls weighing more than 10 kilograms about 1 kilometres at offshore boats.
Given to Orange City Council in 1904 when the armaments were decommissioned, it is one of just four still in existence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.