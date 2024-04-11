Five minutes with... Miss Emma

Best business: Fierce Performing Arts, without a doubt. It's more than just a dance studio; it's a community hub where everyone's encouraged to be their best selves.

Best place to eat: Down the Lane in Dubbo. Their spaghetti has a special place in my heart - and my carb-loving soul. It's comfort food at its best, and honestly, sometimes you just need to indulge that inner child.

Best event to attend: Stars of Dubbo. Mark your calendars for April 12th! It's an evening of entertainment that'll make you laugh, cry, and everything in between, all while supporting a fantastic cause.

Hidden Gem: Patrick's Cafe on Fitzroy Street. It's a quaint little escape with beautiful gardens where the kids can frolic, and the scones are to die for. Perfect for those moments when you need a breather from the chaos.