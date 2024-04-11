Five minutes with... Miss Emma

Mother of two, Dubbo-based former primary school teacher Miss Emma is dedicated to inspiring women's confidence and strength through dance fitness and sparking joy in preschool dance at Fierce Performing Arts.
What's not to love about Dubbo and the Central West? Everyone's always there for each other, creating this incredible support network that makes you feel like you're part of something bigger.
Being a Wiradjuri woman, this place resonates with me on a whole other level. It's where my roots are, and it's filled with memories of family, laughter, and the great outdoors.
From fishing trips with my dad to camping adventures and learning the art of emu egg carving, these experiences are the fabric of my soul. And let's not forget the casual kangaroo sightings during a family walk - it's like nature's own version of a surprise party.
Juggle? More like perform a daily balancing act worthy of a reality TV show. If there's a secret, it's hidden better than my kids' socks.
Seriously though, having a job that I'm absolutely passionate about makes all the difference.
It's a blessing to work in a place where my kids can be a part of my day, dancing and creating memories. And my sister, she's the real MVP, always there to lend a hand.
The secret, if there is one, is embracing the chaos with open arms and a sense of humor. My house might look like a tutu apocalypse some days, but hey, navigating through a Lego minefield is just part of my daily workout routine.
CONSISTENCY. It's my mantra, my battle cry, and possibly my biggest challenge.
Whether it's being a consistent parent, sticking to a healthy diet, or getting those Instagram posts out on the regular, it's all about keeping the momentum going.
Learning from my weight loss journey, I realized motivation is as fleeting as the peaceful moments of silence in a house full of kids.
Staying consistent, visualizing my goals, and remembering my 'why' are what keep me pushing forward, even on the days when I'm running on empty.
The best piece of wisdom came from my incredible boss, who's more like a life coach in boss's clothing.
She encouraged me to chase my dreams with the ferocity of a kid chasing an ice cream truck.
For the longest time, I was so focused on pleasing everyone else that I forgot about what I wanted. Learning to prioritize my own goals and dreams, without getting caught up in what others think, has been a game changer.
It's about finding that sweet spot where you're doing what's best for you, and everything else falls into place.
Inspiration hit me like the plot twist in a good book.
Growing up close to my older sister and her kids, I was always surrounded by youthful energy and curiosity. I've been dancing my whole life, and teaching dance from a young age just felt right.
Working with disadvantaged and First Nations kids across the Central West opened my eyes to the transformative power of dance.
It's not just about the steps or the music; it's about giving kids a safe space to express themselves and feel confident. Plus, have you ever had a deep conversation with a 4-year-old?
It's surprisingly enlightening. My aim is to help people, young and old, find their confidence and voice through dance.
Let me tell you, losing 50kg was an adventure, and it taught me one crucial lesson: fitness has to be fun.
My classes are a blend of high-energy dance moves, empowering tunes, and a sense of community that makes you feel like you're part of a badass girl gang.
It's about creating a space where everyone can let loose, laugh, and maybe even pull a face or two at me when I say "just one more set."
Music is the heartbeat of our sessions, driving us forward and lifting us up.
It's about enjoying the journey, together, and embracing the sweat, the smiles, and the occasional side-eye. Because at the end of the day, if we're not having fun, what's the point?
