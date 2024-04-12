'Excellent' new multi-purpose sports court open in Orange

A new multi-purpose sports area is open in Orange.
The "Bob Russell" court at Moulder Park features basketball hoops, soccer goals and cricket stumps.
"People can come down on their lunch break to burn off a bit of energy," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh previously told the Central Western Daily.
"[It's a] destination for some of our teenagers, who aren't so keen on some of the smaller parks and activities."
The complex is named after Bob Russell, who ran a sports store on Summer Street and supported many Orange clubs for decades.
An official launch is planned by Orange City Council next week, the CWD understands.
Total costs are estimated at about $280,000. Just over $100,000 was covered by a government grant.
Sydney firm Play by Design constructed the court with a team of subcontractors.
The John Lomas skatepark, miniature bike track, and Orange velodrome are all located within 100 metres.
A parkour park has also been proposed for the area which was once home to the Orange Netball Association.
Junior and senior netball teams once flooded the area each Saturday before making a permanent move to the Sir Neville Howse Complex at Anzac Park, which opened in 2009.
