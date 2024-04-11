Mark now spends more time on three wheels than with the 'wheel of death'

Orange Trike Tours owner Mark Garey's decision made a "huge difference" to his business.
And that decision wasn't anything too costly or too enormous like the bikes he drives around town - it was upgrading his NBN connection.
Just eight months ago, Mr Garey made the switch to fibre to the premises after becoming "really frustrated" during peak business times.
Since then, he said he's improved his productivity by no longer wasting time "waiting for the wheel of death to finish turning".
"It puts an extra two hours in my day, easily," he said.
Despite spending much of his day on the bike touring passengers around Orange, the business owner said the job also entails lots of internet use.
Such as online learning, Zoom meetings, sending out newsletters, blogs, photos and other big files, which all play a significant role in his business.
"Going back to the old cable days, I wouldn't have been able to do all that," he said.
Mr Garey said the cost of upgrading to the fibre with his internet supplier was "negligible" and was equivalent to "one or two coffees a week".
With the extra time up his sleeve, he's hoping to spend more time being more creative with his business.
In Orange, 7700 homes and businesses can now place an order for NBN's fibre to the premise to access faster, more reliable internet.
Head of regional NSW NBN, Tom O'Dea said home internet usage has increased exponentially in just the last six years and he's expecting it to continue to grow further.
"The number of connected devices in a home right now is 21 devices," Mr O'Dea said.
"And we expect that that will end up being around 60 in the future."
"So we need the best available network and that's available across the Central West now."
President of Business Orange, Daniel Sutton said the improved connectivity is vital for modern businesses to operate.
He said Orange businesses can sometimes lose customers, suppliers or deals due to a slow or unstable internet connection.
"These upgrades mean that businesses eligible for the connection upgrade can access more reliable and faster connections," he said.
Clifton Grove, Spring Hill and other areas outside the city need further upgrades, according to Mr Sutton with more people working and running businesses from home.
Almost 30,000 businesses and homes across the Central West can place an order for fibre to the premises including 15,000 in Bathurst and 3,500 in Lithgow.
The fibre to premise upgrade is expected to be completed entirely by the end of 2025.
