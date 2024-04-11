The plan to transform sport in Orange ... and unearth the next Aussie star

It is hoped a new program to increase opportunities for people with a disability to participate in sport could inspire the next Dylan Alcott to come from Orange.
Sport4All has been brought on board by Orange City Council to help boost accessibility in Orange sporting organisations.
Under the two-year contract, the NGO will employ a staff member to work with clubs and schools on how they can improve opportunities for people with a disability, whether as a volunteer or a participant.
It's something councillor Steve Peterson has been pushing for.
"It's something I've been interested in obviously because of my own physical disability but the rest of the council are quite supportive of it," he said.
Of 43 sporting organisations in Orange only five have programs in place to accommodate people with a disability either as an athlete or volunteer.
How a club or association improves accessibility will vary, Cr Peterson said.
As a longtime volunteer with the Orange Mountain Bike Club, he highlighted the construction of the Galinbundinya mountain bike trail as a practical example of how a small change could make a big difference.
"It'll depend very much on the individual club," Cr Peterson said.
"You can have a complete sport like wheelchair basketball or you could be a sport club like I'm involved with, the Orange Mountain Bike Club when they were making the Galinbundinya trails, a section of those trails was made for accessible bicycles.
"Basically it's a tricycle, it's a bit wider so obviously the path needs to accommodate that."
While increasing the number of clubs beyond the current five would be a positive development, Cr Peterson said he was much more interested in seeing practical results in the forthcoming years.
"If we could say there's another few dozen people with some kind of physical attribute involved in sport or behind the scenes in the way that I used to do a lot of the grants and paperwork for the mountain bike club, I would see that as being more useful," he said.
"Anybody could make a proposal for increased participation but unless that translated into increased participation, then it's not particularly valuable."
Sport4All was founded by former Australian of the Year and tennis champion Dylan Alcott, who has used a wheelchair for most of his life.
Cr Peterson said Alcott's difficulties in accessing sport as a young person with a disability mirrored some of the challenges faced by people in Orange and said if the initiative could remove some boundaries it could have a transformative effect.
"His experience was wherever he lived he would have to travel for many hours to be able to do accessible tennis, the sport that ultimately made him world champion," he said.
"The idea being that smaller modifications to his local club could have enabled him to do it at home and that's what we're aiming for here."
The program will run for two years with an option for a third and the Sports4All employee will be a part-time position.
