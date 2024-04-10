'Amazing' worker clocks up half-a-century at Orange City Council

Elvis Presley was still performing when Kevin Swain took his job at council.
This month marks half-a-century since the "amazing" worker first clocked on.
"I genuinely really enjoy it. I'm happy doing what I'm doing," he told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"I don't particularly like the limelight and all that sort of thing."
The civil projects coordinator has held more than half-a-dozen roles - and worked under 10 mayors - since joining what was then Canobolas Shire Council in 1974.
He's done everything from filling potholes to managing major constructions.
Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling described the recent milestone as an "amazing" achievement.
"It's incredible that someone can work for 50 years for the same organisation and still look so young," he said.
"Hat's off to him ... it's amazing work helping build Orange to become the place that it is today."
Council held a celebration for the long-term employee at its depot on the anniversary.
"I'm just happy to sort of fly under the radar ... but yeah, it was good to be recognised," he said.
