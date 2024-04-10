Cops seize knives after weekend street brawl lands four men in hot water

Four men will face court after being charged following an investigation into a brawl in a residential street in on Sunday.
At about 2.30pm, police were called to O'Donnell Street, Dubbo, following reports of a brawl.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and found two groups of people involved in a verbal altercation.
Police dispersed the group with no reports of any injuries.
Following inquiries, about 12pm yesterday on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, police attended a home on Landsdowne Drive, Dubbo, and arrested a 19-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
A short time later, two men - aged 19 and 20 - were arrested after attending Dubbo Police Station.
The two men, aged 19, were charged with affray and common assault. The 20-year-old man was charged with affray, and two counts of common assault.
They were granted conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Following further inquiries, about 8.35am on Wednesday, April 10, police attempted to stop a man riding his bicycle on Boundary Road, Dubbo, to speak with him.
The 26-year-old man was arrested; however, attempted to flee before falling over where he was detained by officers and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
During a search of the man, police located two knives.
He was charged with affray, common assault, custody of knife in public place, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, 10 April, 2024.
Inquiries are continuing.
