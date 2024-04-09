Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

TV farmer Dustin opens up: Why it's 'pretty tough' finding a girlfriend

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 9 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having a handful of girls interested in him was one of the most fun things about being involved in Farmer Wants a Wife, a newly-famous TV farmer said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.