Crime spree hits dead end: High speed chase comes undone in cul-de-sac

A dangerous high-speed police pursuit through Orange has led to the arrest of a man for multiple break and enters.
Sean Douglas Hartigan of Woodward Street was driving the same Kia in the pursuit as the one seen in CCTV footage from multiple break and enter locations in Orange.
The car was also searched at the end of the pursuit. Police found a pair of gloves, which also matched those seen in the CCTV footage, as well as tools used to break into houses.
The 34-year-old was already in custody when he appeared via an audio visual link in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
According to court documents, police were stopping southbound traffic at a stationary roadside breath test on Bathurst Road when Hartigan sped past at 11.47pm on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
Police saw the Kia speeding towards the site and then brake heavily, momentarily locking up the front wheels as the car passed McLachlan Street.
The southbound Kia was still driving about 70km/h when it passed the breath testing site while two police officers were on the road dealing with other motorists.
The Kia increased speed again after it passed the site and the police returned to their vehicle and followed it.
The police saw the Kia as it continued heading south past Cox Avenue, estimating its speed to be no less than 100km/h in the 50km/h zone.
The vehicle broke harshly at the Lone Pine Avenue traffic lights and veered right to swing wide as it turned left into Lone Pine Avenue.
Police turned on their lights and sirens to stop the vehicle but the Kia made a harsh right turn into Cameron Place at speed and a formal pursuit started.
As the Kia approached a 90 degree right-hand bend, the vehicle's head and taillights switched off before turning on again five to 10 seconds later.
The Kia continued along Cameron Place and drove around the cul-de-sac in an anti-clockwise direction on the incorrect side of the road. He stopped head on with the police.
Hartigan was removed from the car and said he was speeding because his wife instructed him to be home by 11.30pm. He also told police that the headlights turned off because he was almost out of fuel.
However, Hartigan was driving in the opposite direction to his home and although the low fuel light was illuminated on the dash police were able to start and run the Kia without issue.
Police also searched the Kia following Hartigan's arrest and found a pair of black gloves, blue handled pliers and a bent screwdriver in the driver's door compartment. Other items in the vehicle included a tyre iron with extensive scratch marks to one end, another flat head screwdriver and two wrenches.
Police alleged they were implements for housebreaking and the gloves were depicted in CCTV footage at break and enters across Orange.
Police also searched Hartigan's home at 2.20am on November 5, 2023, and found clothing that was also shown on the CCTV footage.
In one of those break and enters Hartigan stole three Canon cameras valued at $3500 each and three Canon lens valued at $1500 each from a property in Orange.
About 5.15am on October 28, 2023, he drove the Kia to the front of the property and, at 5.28am, he forced entry to the premises by jemmying an external door.
Hartigan entered the office area and disconnected the CCTV cameras, which were operating internally, and revealed his movements. He then stole the camera equipment and left in the same car.
Two days later he attempted another break and enter in Orange.
At 3.21am on October 30, 2023, he drove the Kia onto the property and walked up the front steps and onto the front verandah. Hartigan walked around the premises making attempts to enter the home but was not successful.
He left at 3.42am and was shown on CCTV which also revealed the vehicle.
Just days later he made another failed break and enter attempt, which again captured him and the vehicle on CCTV.
At 11.49pm on November 2, 2023 he drove the Kia up the driveway of Veritas House in Sale Street.
He then walked to the back door and placed a plastic bag over the CCTV camera, but not before it revealed his identifiable clothing.
Hartigan made several attempts to jemmy open the back door leaving several marks. However, he was not successful in breaking into the building.
At 11.57pm he reversed out of the driveway onto Sale Street and drove south on the wrong side of the road before turning on his headlights.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said Hartigan had been in custody since his arrest on November 4, 2023, and conceded the custody threshold was crossed.
He said Hartigan is attempting to address his drug use and he has been participating in programs while in custody.
"There will be a need in the future for him to have a longer period of supervision," Mr Day said.
Mr Rolfe asked for a community-based intensive correction order.
Magistrate David Day, however, disagreed saying Hartigan was already subject to an ICO at the time of the October and November offences and he raised the issue of the $11,500 worth of camera equipment that was stolen.
Mr Day said the breached ICO was given after he "convinced the District Court that he was a suitable vehicle to be dealt with in the community".
Turning to the crimes he was sentencing Hartigan for on Wednesday, he said police pursuits were a prevalent offence.
"It's just unbelievable the number of police pursuits in country towns," he said.
Mr Day said Hartigan had poor prospects of rehabilitation due to his unresolved drug problems.
"Community protection cannot be achieved without taking Mr Hartigan out of the community," he said.
Mr Day sentenced Hartigan to three years and three months in full-time jail with a two-year non-parole period back-dated to November 4, 2023.
The jail sentence is for charges of break and enter and steal, police pursuit, possessing housebreaking implements and two counts of entering building with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Hartigan's driver's licence was also disqualified for two years for the police pursuit.
Hartigan will appeal the severity of his jail sentence in the district court.
