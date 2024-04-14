Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'Can you please keep that quiet?': Plumber guilty of groping female clients

By Staff Reporters
April 15 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A plumber has appeared in Orange Local Court for groping two female clients in their homes several years apart.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.