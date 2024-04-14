'Can you please keep that quiet?': Plumber guilty of groping female clients

A plumber has appeared in Orange Local Court for groping two female clients in their homes several years apart.
Bradley McAneney of Macquarie Street, Dubbo, was sentenced for two charges of sexually touching another person without consent.
The case against the 45-year-old was heard in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, due to a conflict of interest in Dubbo.
According to court documents the first incident took place at a Dubbo home in February 2020 after McAneney was hired to fix a woman's gutters.
The work was undertaken over multiple days and initially the victim helped him as he worked on her roof installing flashing in January 2020.
On the first day she stood on the ladder to help him, but due to the heat they went inside where she offered him a drink of water.
His response was, "it's really hot today so it would always be good if we had a shower together".
The comment made the victim feel uncomfortable so she remained inside for the rest of the day.
Several days later in another text exchange about the work, he sent the woman a kissing face emoji and she did not reply.
McAneney returned to the woman's house to complete the job in February that year.
This time the woman did not assist him because she did not want to put herself in a position which made her uncomfortable after the remark made the previous time.
When he finished installing the flashings he went to the sliding door of her home and she stayed inside while standing in the open doorway while they spoke.
However, he reached behind her and made contact with both buttocks and pulled her towards him. The woman froze and stood still using her arms to protect her chest.
She told police he then proceeded to use his hands to rub her buttocks and she stood back and told him, "no, it's time to go".
McAneney then left the location.
The victim told police she felt mortified, vulnerable and felt invaded within her own home and privacy.
Later that evening she contacted her sister and told her what happened.
However, she did not report the assault to police until she learnt about a similar case in 2023.
McAneney was also charged with sexual touching without consent after attending another woman's house on August 1, 2023.
He was called to the Dubbo address to fix a broken toilet and when he arrived he kissed the client on the cheek.
The client was taken aback and shocked but continued the conversation and they continued through to the bathroom and she told him, "the issue's in here".
McAneney then used his right hand to reach between the woman's legs from behind grabbing her between her lower bottom and vagina, which she felt through her jeans.
As he grabbed her he said: "and you've got other issues down here do you?"
The client turned around and struck him with the back of her hand and said "excuse me!"
She was in disbelief and continued to inform him of the problem with the toilet.
However, to show him the problem, she had to lean down so she held her hand to her chest to prevent her shirt from exposing any skin.
McAneney then looked at her in the eyes and said "anything else you want me to look at?"
The woman was fearful and left the bathroom.
McAneney approached her after tending to the toilet and she told him to leave.
He apologised saying, "sorry about before in the bathroom".
That evening he sent her a text saying: "sorry ... I feel so stupid, can you please keep that quiet please?"
She responded and said "please don't contact us or come to our house again. We will use another plumber".
She reported the assault at Dubbo Police Station the following day.
McAneney was arrested at his home on August 2, 2023, and later pleaded guilty to both offences.
According to police he was also charged and convicted in 2017 with assault with an act of indecency after an incident while he was employed to do plumbing work at a business.
Police prosecutor Chris Brien said McAneney's offences crossed the custody threshold.
"He was previously dealt with by a [good behaviour bond] for a similar offence a number of years ago," Sergeant Brien said.
He said the offences were also aggravated by taking place in the victims' homes.
"The risk of reoffending would be high," he said.
Magistrate David Day agreed with Sergeant Brien's comments.
"They are a violation of trust," Mr Day said of McAneney's actions.
"Mr McAneney is a tradesman invited into the home to do work. These matters are serious."
Mr Day said he would not be able to send McAneney to jail for long enough for him to be placed into a program to address his offending.
He also said an assessment report that was prepared for the court also made it unlikely that corrections staff would place him in a program.
"If he had form, a string of these over 12 years he would get a program," Mr Day said.
Mr Day then addressed McAneney's solicitor Simon Flynn.
"Ordinarily I would send your client to jail," Mr Day said.
"Although it's not skin on skin, it's aggravated in the home of the victim.
"He should know better because he was dealt with by way of a [bond] back in 2017."
Mr Flynn said a suitable treatment plan had been made to address McAneney's offending in the community.
He relied on written submissions stating McAneney is already receiving treatment.
Mr Flynn stated the "offending against both victims arose as a consequence of his misinterpretation of the communication between himself and the victims where he formed a belief the victim was conveying a form of sexual interest in him".
He added that both sets of offending were impulsive and he believed his advance would be met with a consensual response.
Mr Day said community safety was the most important consideration.
He said by not being given access to rehabilitation programs in jail he would "come out as bad as, if not worse".
Mr Day sentenced him to a two-and-a-half-year intensive correction order that will require 300 hours of community service as well as rehabilitation and treatment.
