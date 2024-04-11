Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Grandmother attacked with loaf of bread and barbecue sauce

By Staff Reporters
April 12 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 76-year-old grandmother was left shaking and too afraid to enter her own home after being attacked with a loaf of bread.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.