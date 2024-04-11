Grandmother attacked with loaf of bread and barbecue sauce

A 76-year-old grandmother was left shaking and too afraid to enter her own home after being attacked with a loaf of bread.
Her 25-year-old grandson was sentenced to full-time jail in Orange Local Court this month for that assault and other domestic violence offences, including against his mother.
The man, who has connections to Orange and Parkes, cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victims.
At the time of the assault on September 16, 2023, the man was on bail with a condition that he live with his grandmother in Parkes.
However, he had decided to move to Orange to live with his mother.
About 1.20pm that day he was with his mother driving in Parkes but became verbally aggressive and got out of the car near Aldi.
The man returned to the grandmother's house about 1.30pm and went to his room to pack his belongings. His mother was also at the premises.
He became aggressive towards both women and yelled at his grandmother as he followed her into her bedroom.
He stood in the doorway with his arms spread across the door blocking her exit while demanding she give him her mobile phone, telling her if she didn't hand it over he would break it.
The victim gave her phone to him and returned to the kitchen but he continued to verbally abuse her.
She was extremely frightened by his demeanour so started to walk towards the front door to get away.
As she tried to leave he threw a barbecue sauce bottle in her direction but missed and the bottle hit the front door.
The grandson then threw a loaf of bread at her, striking her in the back.
Both women believed that the man might become physically violent towards them and sat in a car outside the property. While they waited outside they heard smashing sounds coming from inside the house.
The man was in the front yard of the address when police arrived at 1.40pm and said he smashed a couple of plates inside the house.
Police spoke to both women noting they appeared to be distressed by the man's actions.
The grandmother told them she had been so scared of her grandson she had been staying at her sister's house for the past three days.
She said his actions were becoming increasingly unpredictable and she did not feel safe in her own home.
She no longer wanted him living with her and according to police she was shaking and appeared fearful when providing her statement.
The grandmother said the man had been smoking cannabis which exacerbated a mental health condition.
Due to this information police searched the man's bedroom and found a single bullet in a chest of drawers.
There were also two open containers of white powder on top of the drawers and a container marked and labelled as medical cannabis in his name with unlabelled green pills and empty green and clear plastic pill capsules. Multiple bongs and other smoking paraphernalia were also in the room.
He was arrested and passively sat on the ground and refused to walk to the police vehicle, meaning police had to physically lift him up and place him into the back cage of the vehicle.
He told the police he had the bullet for four years and found it at a car wash in Orange.
On September 12, 2023, just days before the events at his grandmother's house, the same man was charged with having possession of a knife.
Police saw him riding a bike in Parkes at 6.50pm and stopped him because he was not wearing a helmet.
He appeared to be visibly nervous and kept telling them that he had rights.
He told police he had smoked cannabis earlier that day but when informed he would be searched he spun the bike towards the police and attempted to ride off.
However, the police took chase and brought him to the ground and found a 20 centimetre stainless steel knife under a shin guard on his right shin.
He also contravened an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order and injured a woman earlier that year.
The ADVO was in place to protect the woman who he had been in a relationship with for two years. The order included conditions he not approach or contact her or live at the same address as her.
However, they started living together at an address in Orange in February 28, 2023.
About midday on March 18, 2023, they got into an argument in his bedroom and he pushed the victim.
He left the address and she began to pack her belongings to leave.
About 4pm the man returned to the home and they started arguing again.
He grabbed her arms causing bruising to her forearms.
The victim left the address but they continued to argue and yell at each other.
A neighbour and a housemate witnessed the argument and tried to intervene and separate them.
The victim attended Orange Police Station where she reported the incident and provided photographs of her injuries on March 21, 2023.
The man was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
He was already in custody due to his bail being refused and was dressed in prison greens while he sat in the courtroom dock.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham said his client experienced psychosis when he was locked up but his health has improved since then.
"A hearing was vacated because he was hospitalised and intubated because he was in such poor health," Mr Cunningham said.
He also conceded his client was on conditional liberty at the time of offending.
Magistrate David Day said the man has been in custody since the events at his grandmother's house on September 16.
"That custody is onerous because he's an unsentenced prisoner," Mr Day said.
He said the most serious crimes were the assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Orange on March 18, 2023, and intimidating his mother and grandmother later in the year.
However, he said the man had reasonable prospects of rehabilitation if he stays away from drugs but he warned if he didn't stop using drugs, including cannabis and magic mushrooms, "he will spend more time in a psychiatric facility for assessments".
Mr Day sentenced the man to 15 months of full-time jail with a seven-month non-parole period from September 16, 2023 to April 15, 2024.
That sentence was for contravening the AVO, assaulting his grandmother, intimidating his grandmother and intimidating his mother, common assault causing actual bodily harm and possessing ammunition.
The jail sentence took into account the man's age and drug dependency.
The man was also convicted without further penalty for having possession of the knife and breaking the plates.
The same man also contravened a AVO in Orange on February 15, 2023.
He was convicted and given a two-year supervised community correction order for that offence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.