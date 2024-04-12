Victim 'felt sick' after discovering sexually explicit letter on front door

A man who rubbed his penis on a hospital window and intimidated a woman by sending her a sexually-charged note hung his head in shame as his crimes were revealed in court.
Dwayne James Reid appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail on Wednesday April 3, and hid his face as the contents of the letter were read aloud.
The Central Western Daily was in court when the contents of the letter were revealed but determined it was too graphic to republish.
It revealed the sexual acts the 33-year-old wanted to commit on the woman.
Magistrate David Day read the letter word for word and Reid bowed his head hiding his face from the camera.
"Naturally, his neighbour felt sick," Mr Day said. "She was clearly put in, at least, mental harm."
The victim told police she felt physically sick after reading the first line and felt unsafe in her own home.
According to court documents, Reid was homeless before his arrest but stayed at a house next door to the victim for about two months before he wedged the letter in the grill of her fly screen door on October 27, 2023.
In that time he would occasionally cause a ball to land in the victim's backyard. He would go to her front door requesting the ball back.
However, he did not do that when other people were at the victim's home.
His behaviour then began to escalate and he began visiting her more frequently, sometimes five to six times per hour.
On October 27, 2023, Reid again caused the ball to land in the victim's backyard while she was home alone.
He went to her front door and repeatedly called for her to return the ball to him.
She told him to stop and she would not return the ball after that time.
She shut the door on him, walked to the backyard and put the ball back into his yard.
Reid was waiting for her and tried to engage her in a conversation and the moment her back was turned he threw the ball back into her yard.
The victim went back inside and locked all her doors and windows.
Every 20 minutes for the next few hours he returned to her front door knocking and calling out to her.
At 4.30pm the victim opened her front door to leave for work and saw a handwritten note tucked into the grill of her fly screen door.
She read the first line and immediately felt sick and unsafe in her own home. She left the property and later attended Orange Police Station where the note and a statement was provided.
The victim also instantly identified the accused from a photo board and became visibly upset and started to cry.
She said because of his escalating behaviour, him knowing when she was home alone and the note he left she felt too unsafe to return to her own home.
Police attended the neighbouring address on November 2, 2023, and spoke to the lawful occupant who told police Reid was not at the address.
However, police believed he was in the house so they entered and found him hiding under a blanket in the back room and he was arrested for two outstanding warrants.
Reid confirmed he visited the victim but said he only visited three to four times and denied writing the letter and placing it in the front door.
However, the letter was forensically examined and his fingerprint was found on the letter.
Reid was also sentenced for wilful and obscene exposure after he exposed and rubbed his penis on a window at Shoalhaven Hospital on September 16, 2023.
Reid was convicted in his absence for that offence but did not challenge the conviction.
According to court documents he presented to Shoalhaven Hospital's emergency department seeking treatment at 11pm. He was treated and discharged at 11.49pm.
However, at 12.13am he was seen walking along a lit, covered walkway that was monitored by high-quality CCTV.
The pathology department also had a window looking onto the walkway.
The CCTV revealed him putting his hand down the front of his pants and later exposing his penis and placing it against the glass.
Reid's solicitor Isabella Strapp said he did not recall the hospital incident.
"He doesn't recall being at hospital at all, he was drug affected at the time," Ms Strapp said.
Mr Day described Reid's conduct at the hospital as appalling.
"Nurses, members of the public and members of the pathology laboratory were exposed to his gross and quite frankly evil behaviour of exposing his penis and rubbing it up against things," he said.
"In my view he's crossed the custody threshold for the obscene [behaviour]. It doesn't matter if he was off his head or not, it's a terrible example."
Reid he was also sentenced for intimidating another man in Orange on January 13, 2024.
On that occasion he sent the male victim a text threatening to smash his skull in with an iron bar in response to a threat from the victim.
Ms Strapp said there were messages going back and forth between Reid and the victim.
By the time he was arrested in Orange on February 7, 2024, there were five outstanding warrants for his arrest.
However, a resisting arrest charge was added to the list when he tried to avoid capture.
About 8.10pm on February 7 police were driving past an address in Orange and saw Reid run into the residence.
Police entered the home and found him hiding in a bedroom cupboard.
However, he continued to resist arrest and pushed a police officer while trying to escape the bedroom.
He then gripped hold of the door frame in an attempt to resist arrest and was held and restrained until more police officers arrived.
Ms Strap said Reid's drug use started with cannabis but he began taking amphetamines at the age of 15 and tried heroin at 16 and also developed an addiction to Oxycodone when he was 16.
She said while Reid has been in custody he has participated in a drug and alcohol program and he applied for rehabilitation.
Mr Day said Reid's crimes crossed the custody threshold.
"But none of these are so serious to require a lengthy sentence," Mr Day said.
"Mr Reid's problem is his liking for drugs and he has for a long time since he was a teenager."
Reid was homeless before he went into custody but stayed with a relative in the Orange area for some of the offences and also lived at a motel.
He was an unsentenced inmate when he appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Mr Day said for threatening sexual assault on the Orange woman he would not get appropriate treatment for that while in jail because he would not be in prison for long enough.
The community-based jail sentence will run from April 3, 2024 and will continue April 2, 2025.
In that period Reid will have to participate in rehabilitation and treatment, abstain from drugs and engage in sexual offending programs as directed.
If Reid breaches the ICO he could serve full-time jail.
