All-night pursuit ends after two allegedly stolen cars tear through streets

Two vehicles reported stolen from homes in Orange were the subjects of a police chase lasting most of Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Several sightings of a white Lancer and Toyota Rav4 were called in to authorities late on Monday night, with concerned residents reporting cars tearing through Orange streets at high-speed.
Police confirmed the Toyota vehicle was reported as stolen from a home on Franklin Road in Orange sometime between 7.30pm on April 8, and 6am on April 9.
The Mitsubishi Lancer was allegedly taken from a Garnett Street home, which police say was parked outside on the street and reported as stolen after unknown persons were on the property.
Commencing patrols, officers then saw the Lancer at about 4.40am on Lone Pine Avenue.
When the car failed to stop, a pursuit started before being terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Shortly after, the Lancer was located in Raines Place and recovered, with the Rav4 later found on Moresby Street.
Both vehicles were towed after being seized for forensic examination.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Orange Police Station on 6363 6399, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
