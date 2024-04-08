New public 'reserve' proposed as part of residential expansion in Orange

A new public "reserve" could be built in Orange as part of residential expansion plans.
The subdivision proposal for 11 Park Road comprises 16 housing lots, three public access roads, and an open park area.
"Creation of ... a public reserve will enable it to be used for public open space and recreational purposes," the application lodged with Orange City Council says.
"Development is expected to have a beneficial social and economic effect."
The 2.5 hectare block in Shiralee has one existing home, and back directly onto the new Southern Feeder Road.
No new houses are slated for immediate construction. The block is set to be subdivided for future development.
Renders suggest the open "reserve" would retain its existing swampland and grasslands.
Dozens of trees would be cleared under the plan, including about five natives.
Peter Basha Planning & Development lodged the application. CoreLogic databases list Bill Atkinson as a contact for the address.
Shiralee is among the fastest growing residential areas in Orange. Dozens of development applications for residential expansion have been lodged since 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.