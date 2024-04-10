'Serious' charges alleged by police as hunt for man in west continues

Multiple warrants have been issued for a man in the Central West as police hunt for answers on his whereabouts.
Authorities are looking for Adrian John Bunn, 33, carrying the alleged charges of Serious Domestic Violence and Goods in Custody, including traffic-related offences.
Police took to social media on Friday, April 8, appealing to the public for help to locate the man.
He is known to frequent the Orange area.
Bunn is described as being of Caucasian appearance and unshaven, with a medium to solid build.
He is said to be 170 to 175 centimetres tall, with brown-coloured eyes and brown hair.
Those who see or know the whereabouts of Adrian Bunn are asked by authorities to not approach him.
Police urge anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts to call Orange Police Station on 6363 6399, or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
People can also lodge an online report to the Crime Stoppers website.
