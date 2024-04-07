First-time wellness event to put colour city on international health map

The colour city will be recognised on the international stage as a regional health hub following the launch of an all-new event, Orange International Health and Wellness Conference.
Kicking off in late September at Banksia Orange, a first-time group made up of event organisers and leading health experts has formed to bring the emerging conference to life.
Calling for a shift in the health and wellness industry, the event's objective is to bring the wellness sector into the spotlight - one the pharmaceutical sector has long been under.
"It's not often that professionals from so many fields get together in one room," general practitioner and women's health specialist, Dr Gabrielle Staniforth said.
"In the past, Eastern and Western medicine, natural and traditional medical practices have been in silos and often disagree in terms of practice, but we can all agree that our main objective is to educate and empower people to live their best lives.
"This conference aims to promote this, while also innovating and encouraging curiosity in the industry and the general public; and to highlight the quality of our health practitioners in regional Australia."
The new event is the brainchild of a few business professionals in Orange, each with "their own reasons" for starting this big well-being movement.
Public relations consultant and cancer survivor, Danica Bunch joined forces with Banksia Orange events manager, Holly Manning, including trained theatre and cosmetic nurse, Cosmedic Collective owner, Kylie Duncan.
With an idea to "lay the foundations" for a large-scale gig to bring medical professionals and regional residents together, the three women set out with a united goal to later reel in 30 local leaders across a range of different health disciplines.
Creating an advisory group, the crux of conference must-haves were discussed at Banksia Orange in January, with the event to redefine wellness then formally announced on April 6 - the eve of World Health Day.
"As three professional, middle-aged women and mothers, we recognise how fortunate we are to live in a progressive regional community with incredible health infrastructure and extremely skilled professionals in the health industry," Ms Bunch said.
"It wasn't until I found myself in a position to need these services and health professionals that I realised how lucky we are, [and] I want to ensure everyone is aware that Orange truly is a health hub.
"We have beautiful fresh air, our residents love the outdoors and there are plenty of activities and services that encourage healthy living.
"Orange has a lot to offer neighbouring communities to show them that every regional area can replicate what Orange has done."
The group is now calling for speakers to present at the first Orange International Health and Wellbeing Conference, which will be held from Friday to Sunday, September 27 to 29.
The need for industry change will be shown through uniting research, medical companies, specialists, and innovators, in hopes of setting a progressive agenda, influencing policy, new investment, and changing public perception.
For the group to achieve these goals, consumers will also be a large focus during the inaugural event, targeting activities and speakers to include more people in the bigger conversation.
"The advisory committee has some incredible contacts in the industry and we'll be relying on these contacts to pull together the first conference," Ms Bunch said.
"[This conference] will be open to the public and tickets announced closer to the event."
Information on this event will soon be updated via the Banksia Orange website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.