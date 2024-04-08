Brutal New Year's Eve assault on unconscious man shared on Snapchat

A man who was accused of kicking an unconscious man in the head at a New Year's Eve party has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Dennis John Morgan of Algona Crescent maintained his not guilty pleas after it was alleged he stomped on the unconscious man's head and kicked him, causing the victim's head to bounce off a brick wall on January 1, 2023.
The victim had been knocked unconscious by a co-accused man, Luke Pitt - also known as Luke Morgan - who was sentenced in August 2023. Pitt had been accused of knocking the victim out with a single punch and then repeatedly stomping on the unconscious victim's head.
It was alleged Pitt assaulted the victim after being called a "c--ksucker" and Morgan later became involved after being given that information.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Pitt to three years and three months of full-time jail in August 2023. However, that sentence was reduced to an intensive correction order following an appeal in the District Court.
Mr Day said the appeal result would influence the sentence he could give to 38-year-old Morgan.
He had found Morgan guilty following a hearing in Orange Local Court.
According to court documents, Mr Day heard witness statements, police statements, and watched video footage of the incident, which had previously been shared on Snapchat.
The same video was also previously played when Pitt was sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Morgan denied stomping on the man's head or kicking him and it was argued the video footage was of poor quality and did not clearly show either action.
However, despite the poor quality of the video and problematic depth of field, Mr Day did have an impression there was contact between Morgan's foot and the victim's head.
He was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt on a combination of evidence from eye witnesses and video there was a kick to the head.
Following the assault, the victim required medical attention and NSW Ambulance was called to the house. He was taken to hospital with significant bruising, lacerations and a perforated eardrum.
Morgan was in custody and appeared via an audio visual link in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
He was sentenced for the New Year's Eve assault, a second assault at the end of that year as well as failing to appear in court.
"Your client was the lesser of two players in a pretty nasty kicking of a bloke," Mr Day told solicitor Isabella Strapp.
However, he said while Morgan was on bail he assaulted another person causing a cut to their head on December 20, 2023.
"There's also a history of violence," Mr Day said.
Ms Strapp said her client had prospects of rehabilitation and was working prior to his arrest, however, she conceded that he had a problem with illicit drugs.
"It's unhelpful that Mr Morgan has continued to use while in custody and that he's had [access] to illicit drugs in custody," she said.
"I'm instructed that Mr Morgan started using illicit substances at 14 ... ice and heroin from age 15."
Police prosecutor Chris Brien said the custody threshold was crossed for both assaults.
Mr Day said there were some prospects of rehabilitation "not withstanding his age and what has become a very bad record for violence".
While sentencing Morgan, Mr Day said he needs to be rehabilitated for his drug use.
For the assault at the New Year's Eve party, Mr Day sentenced Morgan to an 18-month intensive correction order.
He also gave Morgan an 18-month ICO for the assault on December 20, 2023.
The sentences are equivalent to a jail sentence served in the community and require rehabilitation and treatment and to abstain from drugs.
Mr Day also gave Morgan and two-year community correction order requiring rehabilitation for failing to appear in court on February 2, 2024.
