'Awesome' boost for recreational fishing in Orange

Recreational fishing in Orange has earned an "awesome" boost this week.
Thousands of baby golden perch were dropped into Lake Canobolas and Gosling Creek on Wednesday morning.
"Anything that helps with restocking is great ... it's awesome," Orange City Councillor Glenn Floyd told the Central Western Daily.
"The benefits are twofold; the first is of course your recreational fishing, but they will also keep [introduced and pest species] under control as well."
The young "fingerlings" are just a few centimetres from nose to tail. At full size, they will weigh about five kilograms and reach 50 centimetres long.
"It'll take about three or four years to get to a good angling and table size to eat," Cr Floyd said.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) bred the fish and is behind the restocking efforts.
"Golden Perch is a popular fish with anglers, as they are vigorous takers of bait and good to eat," a statement from agriculture minister Tara Moriarty told the CWD in a statement.
"We will continue to work with fishing clubs, local councils and other community groups to boost recreational fishing."
Last year the CWD revealed permitting recreational fishing in Spring Creek Dam is under consideration by Orange City Council.
