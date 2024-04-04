Change at the top: Health network confirms departure of key figure

The chief executive officer of the region's Primary Health Network has had his time in the position "concluded".
Andrew Coe, the former CEO of the West NSW Primary Health Network, ceased leadership responsibilities as of last week after three years in the role.
Dr Robin Williams, chair of the region's PHN, confirmed Coe's departure, stating: "Andrew Coe's appointment as Chief Executive Officer has concluded."
PHNs are independent organisations funded by the government to manage health and improve efficiency of medical services for patients, including the West NSW PHN, which covers areas like Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst.
Just last month, Mr Coe had spoken to the Central Western Daily about potential job losses within the network, which he described as an "internal realignment".
Mr Coe said the network had "commenced an organisational change process, which will see some of its staff members and teams affected".
"While no staff have been made redundant at this stage, any staff who are made redundant at the end of the consultation process will receive their statutory entitlements," he said at the time.
The Central Western Daily reached out to Mr Coe for comment on Thursday, April 4 but is yet to respond.
Alongside Mr Coe's departure, the network's charitable subsidiary ceased trading the same week, after only seven months of operation.
The Priority Red Health Foundation launched in September 2023 with the aim of providing tailored support to general practice services.
Mr Coe previously said the foundation "focused on the immediate enhancement of primary care sustainability" and was "underpinned by ongoing research".
Dr William's said the termination of the foundation was due to "changing environmental conditions", and indicated some of its services will be incorporated into the WNSW PHN.
The network has begun the recruitment process for a new CEO. In the interim, the current board director, Michael Newman will ensure operations continue per usual.
