Holden ute leads to key arrest as investigation into regional crime ramps up

A wanted man has been charged with more than a dozen crimes including multiple car thefts.
The 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, April 3 after police officers spotted his Holden ute in a driveway on Victoria Street, Parkes.
Police spoke with the occupant of the home and arrested the wanted man inside and took him to Parkes Police Station.
The outstanding warrant that led to his arrest was for undisclosed traffic offences.
The 31-year-old was also charged with several other offences, including five counts of destroying or damaging property, two counts of larceny and three counts of driving a stolen vehicle.
Additional charges included two counts of trespassing and one count of breaking and entering into a house.
The man was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, April 4.
