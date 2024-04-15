Fired-up father grabs hammer and wrench during public fight with son

A father who armed himself with several tools during a public fight with his son has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
The 42-year-old father from Orange is not named to protect the identity of the victim, who was experiencing issues with his mental health at the time.
The father was charged with affray, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.
According to court documents, the victim was arguing with a sibling about 8.10pm on January 5, 2024.
The father then got involved and a scuffle broke out between him and the victim in the front yard of their home.
Both were willing participants in the fight and ended up on the ground and other members of the family attempted to break up the scuffle.
The father broke free and while other family members attempted to restrain the victim the father kicked the victim in the left side of the face.
The victim was released by the other family members and he approached his father who had opened the boot of his vehicle.
They began to push and shove again and the father armed himself with a hammer in one hand and a wrench, used for changing tyres, in the other.
The victim ran away as his father walked towards him.
Police received several calls.
The police arrived at 8.18pm and saw the father pacing the front yard while still armed with the hammer and tyre changing wrench, which he brandished towards the victim saying: "I only want to use it on him."
Police separated them and the father was arrested and taken back to Orange Police Station.
The father had a heavily bandaged hand when he appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on April 3, 2024.
His solicitor Andrew Rolfe said he would return to hospital after being sentenced.
Mr Rolfe said his client accepted that he managed the situation badly but has taken steps to address his mental health and entered an early guilty plea.
Mr Rolfe also told the court the son was experiencing significant mental health problems.
Magistrate David Day said it was a rare affray that would not result in a jail sentence.
That comment prompted a woman in the public gallery to say "oh shit".
Ignoring her, Mr Day continued with the case saying the father had demonstrated contrition and remorse.
Mr Day convicted the father and sentenced him to a two-year community correction order for the affray, being armed and for the assault.
He also imposed a two-year apprehended violence order.
