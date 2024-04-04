FOOD Week, glorious FOOD Week

Hello,
Have a look out the window. Autumn has fallen across Orange and it really does make our city one of the most beautiful places to live anywhere in Australia.
The colours are spectacular and the streets are beginning to be lined with leaves (a nightmare for council but quite lovely for us).
What's happening this weekend?
As such ... this weekend is all about FOOD Week.
Friday should be a massive evening at the showground with the annual night market shifted to the undercover of the Naylor Pavillion. We're really quite lucky to be able to have that facility, and use it in this fashion. If you're around town, be sure to check it all out.
While the FOOD Week fun will roll for all of the next 10 days. Check out our story on some of the events you can still attend here.
The Millthorpe Markets are also on this Sunday at Redmond Oval.
What will the weather look like?
Wet. And then more rain. And then wet again.
Friday looks to be the worst of the days, as Grace Dudley reported on today for us. The mercury is expected to reach just a top of 15.
While Saturday and Sunday will be fairly similar, tops of 18 degrees and slight chances of rain across both days.
What we're looking forward to
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
We hope you have a great weekend,
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.