Jailed motorbike thief to repay 'vulnerable' victim thousands of dollars

A thief has been sentenced to full-time jail and ordered to repay the victim $16,000.
Jaylan Doolan or South Terrace was sentenced for stealing two motorbikes from a rural property outside of Orange.
The 20-year-old was in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link on Wednesday, April 3.
He pleaded not guilty to the break and enter and stealing the motorbikes but was found guilty after a hearing.
According to court documents, he stole a red and white 2017 CRF150 Honda and an orange and white 2018 KTM 350 SX-F between 9am on June 16 and 9am on June 18, 2023, from a property about five kilometres outside of Orange.
The motorbikes had been in a shed with two other motorbikes and an e-bike. The other motorbikes were padlocked together and not stolen.
The theft was discovered on June 18, 2023, when a resident noticed a roller door to the garage was raised and the sheet covering the motorbikes had been removed.
The court was informed the KTM was worth $10,000 and Honda $6000.
Doolan was charged with the theft following a forensic analysis of the scene with evidence pointing to him.
Magistrate David Day was presented with background reports when he sentenced Doolan for the break and enter and theft and for breaching a community correction order he was on at the time.
"Mr Doolan says he should have kept on walking instead of stealing the property ... it's a long walk," Mr Day said.
"People who live on rural properties are particularly vulnerable, a lot of buildings cannot be locked," Mr Day said giving the example of open machinery sheds that house harvesters worth $250,000.
He said Doolan was also on an intensive correction order at the time of the theft and that order was revoked after he was arrested for stealing the motorbikes.
Solicitor Isabella Strapp said Doolan was arrested for the motorbike thefts in July 2023.
"When he was arrested for this his bail was revoked," Ms Strapp said.
"Since he's gone in it's eight months and 12 days.
"It's accepted that he was on conditional liberty at the time for the ICO and CCO."
She said Doolan has participated in programs and obtained his learners permit while he's been in custody.
"He hasn't used any illicit substances since being in custody," Ms Strapp added.
"He has insight and has expressed remorse for his conduct."
Mr Day said Doolan crossed the custody threshold.
"The motorcycles were never recovered," he said.
Mr Day sentenced Doolan to two years' jail with a 12-month non-parole period from April 3, 2024 to 2 April 2025.
He took into account special circumstances including the lengthy time Doolan spent in custody after his bail was refused before his ICO was revoked. He also took into account Doolan's unresolved drug dependency and his age.
Mr Day also ordered Doolan to pay $16,000 in compensation to the owner of the stolen motorbikes.
The jail sentence was for the break and enter and theft as well as breaching a two-year CCO he'd previously been given for an intimidation charge.
