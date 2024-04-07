Gram of meth a day keeps Santa at bay: Epic Christmas Eve spending spree revealed

A woman who spent almost $800 on another person's bank card is set to remain behind bars.
Kristy Anne Leonard of Frost Street, Orange, made trips to two tobacconists, three bottle shops, a kebab shop and two supermarkets between 9.55am and 5.29pm and spent $797.65 on December 24, 2023.
She visited some of those shops multiple times.
At 7.31pm the same day, the 43-year-old attempted to buy an additional $68.95 worth of alcohol but by then the victim had discovered the fraudulent purchases and blocked the card.
According to court documents, the victim lost her wallet, which contained the bank card, in the Orange CBD some time on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Leonard was then captured on CCTV at various shops where transactions were recorded on the card the following day.
The victim discovered the fraud after Leonard bought a bottle of Jack Daniels for $69.99 at 5.29pm.
According to the police, Leonard changed her clothing and made attempts to conceal her face during the 12 different visits to shops.
Leonard was captured on CCTV wearing some of those same clothes when she attended Orange Police Station on Friday, December 29, 2023.
She was arrested at her home on March 19, 2024 following an investigation and spent 16 days in custody before she was sentenced.
Leonard appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, to receive that sentence.
Solicitor Isabella Strapp said Leonard was heavily affected by drugs at the time of committing her offences.
"She was using a gram of methamphetamine a day," Ms Strapp said.
"She certainly couldn't be described as having sophisticated conduct."
Ms Strapp said Leonard would need a lengthy period of supervision to address her problem with drugs and this was her first sentence of full-time custody.
Magistrate David Day said Leonard was on an intensive correction order at the time of the dishonesty offences.
"It is plain that what Ms Leonard spends her discretionary income on is drugs," Mr Day said.
"The use of cards is a prominent offence.
"If it wasn't clear when Ms Leonard was given the ICO last year that a line had been drawn, it must have occurred to her when she was bail refused on [March 20]."
Mr Day sentenced Leonard to 12 months of full-time jail with a six-month non-parole period from March 19, 2024 to September 18, 2024.
The jail sentence applied to both offences of dishonestly obtaining property and took into account her need for community-based drug rehabilitation.
