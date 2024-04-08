Pop choir doles out sense of belonging with 'big and beautiful' sounds

There's nothing exclusive about it and there's no pressure of being shoved in the front row - it's simply for those with a love of singing.
Also known as the Small Town Harmonies crew, Cabonne Pop Choir is led be Pete Jones and Susan Turner, with the wider group made up of roughly 30 members.
Tracks from the musical likes of Journey, Ed Sheeran, the Beatles and Elton John are belted out in St John's Anglican Church hall on the corner of Bank and Edward streets in Molong.
"People tend to leave rehearsals with this upbeat and positive energy, often saying they're still singing the same songs in the car on the way home," Mr Jones said.
"You're all together in the moment and it's a different connection, where you get this sense of togetherness that's deeper than having a chat.
"Magic happens when you're singing with other people, because you've got other voices joining your voice in this big and beautiful collection of sounds."
The choir's pianist, Mr Jones says the group boasts a "real diversity" of people from different backgrounds and ages, ranging from those aged 12 and through to 80 years old.
Meeting each Thursday to sing well-known pop songs from 7pm, Mr Jones' personal appeal of the group taps into an outlet and love of music outside of his surrounded-by-numbers career.
But the 50-year-old lover of tunes said it can be tricky finding people with shared interests as such, particularly for creatives in regional settings where sporting is often king.
"I have a degree in music, but I sold my soul to the devil many years ago and became a financial accountant," he said with laughter.
"Growing musical opportunities in small country towns isn't easy either, as sport is usually taking the leading seat, but we're very much determined to boost our numbers by letting people know we're here.
"Who knows, perhaps when someone's sporting days are over, their best singing days are just beginning."
Like many community-based groups during the pandemic, the choir was stopped in its tracks when it was working on some performances to potentially share with the public.
Which is why a group goal for 2024 is to get some momentum going again by adding to the voices in the room.
There are bigger plans to then take on a performance or two in the community to showcase their works, with the option of singing live with a rock band.
"Some musical groups can be more exclusive, whereas it's very much about being open to everybody here," Mr Jones said.
"Society-wise today, I think that feeling of belonging can be a little fragmented at times, so it's also a great option to be a part of a really nice community where everybody finds their place.
"Nothing is superficial; it's just about feeling that sense of connectivity."
With no experience required or audition process involved, those interested can contact Mr Jones on 0404 920 489, or send an email to jonespte@gmail.com.
