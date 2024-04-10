Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Profile

How tragedy sparked 'really happy' move for new vet nurse with no regrets

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
April 10 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A seasoned vet nurse never thought a new beginning would follow such deep loss following the sudden loss of four family members in a short space of time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.