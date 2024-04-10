How tragedy sparked 'really happy' move for new vet nurse with no regrets

A seasoned vet nurse never thought a new beginning would follow such deep loss following the sudden loss of four family members in a short space of time.
Elizabeth "Liz" Maslen relocated to the Central West at the end of December, 2023, and is one of the newest full-time vet nurses with Canobolas Family Pet Hospital in Orange.
But the animal lover's big move from nearly 400 kilometres away came after her adoptive parents, her aunty and uncle, died. The 51-year-old felt like immediate family ties were no longer binding her to Newcastle.
With her grief triggering an impromptu getaway to visit a friend in Blayney at the time, it was here where her life was about to take another new turn.
"I'd always wanted to do something different, but I couldn't with mum and dad in Newcastle, I needed to be close to them," Ms Maslen said.
"But after I cleared my head in the Central West, I realised there was a whole world out there, and I thought 'you know what, there's nothing like that holding me here anymore'.
"Maybe I just needed a fast change after four family members had passed away so quickly, who knows, but I just wanted to change my life and start a new one."
Having lived in Coonabarabran for a five-year stint in the 1990s, Ms Maslen had some knowledge of the region already.
She'd later fall in love with breeding and showing miniature ponies years to come, with the niche adoration sticking with her today.
Along with an indoor, hairless sphinx cat named after the famous Star Trek character, Saru, Ms Maslen's new place in Orange is also home to four small horses.
"I think part of the reason I still enjoy them so much is because I miss riding, and showing is also a social thing where you're getting to connect with others who also love minis and Shetlands," she said.
"There's a common misconception that they're all cranky and bite, but they're not, because most I've had have had beautiful temperaments, which people don't really understand until you own them.
"One of my four [ponies] is pregnant at the moment, and she won Sydney Royal a couple of years ago, which is still a really special memory for me."
Ms Maslen's typical day usually starts at 6.30am to let her horses out, give them their anticipated meals, and clean stables.
Heading off to work for the day, she'll then be found helping in theatre at Canobolas Family Pet Hospital, liaising with veterinarians during consultations, or handling reception duties.
I just wanted to change my life and start a new one.- New vet nurse with Canobolas Family Pet Hospital, Liz Maslen on her bold move to Orange in December of 2023.
With this fresh routine in a completely new region, Ms Maslen feels confident she made the right choice for her.
She said she hasn't looked back since.
"Being a vet nurse is never boring, because you're wearing different hats and each day is always different to the next," she said.
"The people I work with are great because everybody is different, too, and there's a really great sense of humour all through here, which is really important when it can be such an emotionally-charged career at times.
"But I love my work to bits and I'm feeling really happy here; and I don't regret my move [to Orange] for a second."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.