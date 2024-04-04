Driver jailed after smashing car full of mates into tree on Mount Canobolas

A man with a terrible driving record calmly walked to the courthouse cells after he was sentenced to full-time jail for crashing a Ford Falcon and injuring his friends.
The crash led to a ninth driving while disqualified charge for Caleb Murray Wiegold of Hill Street, Molong. Wiegold also goes by the first name Calab.
Magistrate David Day said the 25-year-old also had six dangerous-driving charges and a number of police pursuits on his record.
According to court documents, Wiegold had never had a driver's licence and he was disqualified from obtaining a licence until July 2034.
However, about 3am on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Wiegold drove three friends up to Gaanha-bula/Mount Canobolas in a Ford Falcon.
It was raining at the time and as Wiegold attempted to negotiate a left-hand bend on Mount Canobolas Road the vehicle slid head-on into a tree. The vehicle then fell down an embankment where it came to rest.
Wiegold and his three passengers left the scene and attended Orange Hospital.
One of the passengers had a fractured eye socket and fractured sternum, another had bruising from his seat belt and minor lacerations to lower limbs and the third passenger had a fractured big toe.
Police arrived on scene a short time after the crash and saw the car down the embankment with extensive damage.
There was a strong smell of alcohol in the car and there was blood on the steering wheel air-bag.
Further checks revealed the car was unregistered and the number plates did not match the vehicle.
The vehicle was towed and forensically examined, with the blood on the air bag matching a previous DNA sample supplied by Wiegold following a previous crime.
Solicitor Michael Evans represented Wiegold in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
"There's nothing I can say about the incident itself, it's an extremely poor decision," Mr Evans said.
"He and his mates went for a drive, he clearly knew that was not something he should have been doing and that's not something that was available to him.
"He's obviously one of those people who cannot resist getting behind the wheel when he shouldn't."
However, Mr Evans said six of Wiegold's driving offences were in 2016 or 2017 when he was "considerably younger".
However, Mr Day said Wiegold finished an intensive correction order in July 2023 for driving while his licence was disqualified so he knew there was a line to cross, making this incident a custodial offence.
Mr Evans said he represented Wiegold on that occasion and the driving while disqualified in July 2023 involved him moving his car after cleaning it.
He said Wiegold has also begun to turn his life around.
"Obviously his record is extremely unhelpful, he is someone who is trying to better himself," Mr Evans said.
"He's someone who has the capacity to rehabilitate himself and he's shown that."
Mr Day recognised that Wiegold is employed and has been described as a good worker.
However, he said general deterrence and retribution were "looming large".
"He's someone who cannot resist the call of the motor car," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Wiegold without further penalty for negligent driving without causing death or grievous bodily harm, displaying misleading number plates and driving an unregistered vehicle on a public road.
The most serious offence was driving while his licence was disqualified.
Mr Day sentenced Wiegold to nine months of full-time jail with a three-month non-parole period from April 3, 2024 to July 2, 2024 for that offence. He also issued a further 12-month driving disqualification.
Wiegold was on bail when he appeared in court and remained visibly calm after the sentence was read and was not handcuffed before custodial officers escorted him to the door leading to the cells.
The sentence took into account Wiegold's need for rehabilitation.
Wiegold will appeal the severity of the jail sentence and a bail application is to be heard in Orange Local Court on Friday, April 5, 2024.
